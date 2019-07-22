Every day, the Waseca County Free Fair was filled with visitors who were excited to try one of the food stands, see some animals, ride some ride, take their chance at a game, or go through one of the many buildings filled with a variety of entertainment options.
As people walked through the food court, they could take their pick at Chinese food, pizza, mini donuts, ice cream, gyros and lots of other options. Not one of the food stands seemed to be without people.
The free stage offered a number of stage shows that people could stop to watch. Each show was different but the audience was filled with kids and adults who were laughing their time away.
Another popular stop was the animal barns that 4-H ran. Atendees were able to go through the horse and cow barn along with a smaller barn filled with animals people could touch. There were chickens, cows, goats, ducks and other animals in the smaller barn that people were able to interact with.
On Sunday, the Enduro races drew in a crowd to watch both the large cars and the compact cars. Due to the amount of rain that fell over the week, the track was muddy, making it difficult on the cars at some points, as they would get stuck rounding the first turn and the last turn. The stands were filled with spectators, some of which got sprayed with mud from the track.
During the race, multiple cars required a push from one of the trucks. There were times the cars would be stuck in the mud and need a push out or a car would blow a tire and need a push to the pit for repairs. There were, of course, crashes as well.