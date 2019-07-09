Waseca Public Library

The Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System has a number of events planned at its libraries from July 15 through July 20.

Area Libraries:

StarLab

An inflatable planetarium will showcase 3,000 stars of different colors and sizes, as well as the constellations. Find out the stories behind the stars and the stars of the seasons.

These shows will begin at the following locations:

Monday, July 15 at 10 a.m.: Le Sueur Community Center

Monday, July 15 at 2 p.m. : Montgomery Public Library

Monday, July 15 at 6 p.m. : Waseca Intermediate School Gym

Elysian Area Library

Level Up: Osmo Masterpiece

Supercharge drawing skills with this interactive drawing tool. Whatever image kids’ pick, Masterpiece can transform it into an easy-to-follow outline. Then, using the screen as an interactive guide, kids can draw it on paper perfectly on Monday, July 15 at 6 p.m. This free event is geared for ages 7to 12.

Janesville Public Library

Creator Studio: Ozobots

Play with tiny robots that respond to color commands on Monday, July 15 at 1 p.m. This free event is geared for ages 11 to 15.

Le Center Public Library

Blast Off Crafts

Drop in to create out-of-this-world crafts, including straw rockets, shooting star spinners and more on Tuesday, July 16 at 1:30 p.m. This free event is geared for ages 7 to 12. Registration required—stop by the library or call 507-357-6792.

Le Sueur Public Library

Pete the Cat Hits Le Sueur Public Library

Celebrate Eric Litwin’s Pete the Cat series with games, stories and cool shoes at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16. This event is free and geared for ages 7 and up.

Montgomery Public Library

Razzle Dazzle Crafts

Light up your summer with these dazzling crafts: custom popsockets, glitter magnets and a personalized trophy, on Wednesday, July 17 at 1 p.m. This event is exclusively for ages 13 to 18.

Kids’ Space Camp

Complete our space training challenges to prepare for an astronaut’s life on Saturday, July 20 at 10 a.m. Registration is required—stop by the library or call 507-364-7615. Geared for ages 7 to 12.

New Richland Public library

Level Up: Tiny Dancers, Spinning Ninjas

Make your ballerina dance or your ninja spin by creating a simple spinning motor on Tuesday, July 16 at 11 a.m. This free event is geared for ages 10 to 15.

Waldorf Public Library

Dr. Seuss Extravaganza

Celebrate the world of Seuss with painting, games and Seussical characters on Tuesday, July 16 at 2 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

Waseca Public Library

Pocket Planets

Miniaturize your favorite parts of outer space on Wednesday, July 17 at 10 a.m. Create keychains, bracelets or use as a good luck charm. This free event is geared for ages 7 to 12.

Swim and Stories at Waseca Water Park

Waseca Public Library will lead a special Romp and Rhyme Story Time at the Waseca Water Park at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 19. Keep cool and enjoy the water while sharing books, stories, rhymes, music and movement at this family story time. Water Park admission not included.

