The Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System has a number of events planned at its libraries from July 15 through July 20.
Area Libraries:
StarLab
An inflatable planetarium will showcase 3,000 stars of different colors and sizes, as well as the constellations. Find out the stories behind the stars and the stars of the seasons.
These shows will begin at the following locations:
Monday, July 15 at 10 a.m.: Le Sueur Community Center
Monday, July 15 at 2 p.m. : Montgomery Public Library
Monday, July 15 at 6 p.m. : Waseca Intermediate School Gym
Elysian Area Library
Level Up: Osmo Masterpiece
Supercharge drawing skills with this interactive drawing tool. Whatever image kids’ pick, Masterpiece can transform it into an easy-to-follow outline. Then, using the screen as an interactive guide, kids can draw it on paper perfectly on Monday, July 15 at 6 p.m. This free event is geared for ages 7to 12.
Janesville Public Library
Creator Studio: Ozobots
Play with tiny robots that respond to color commands on Monday, July 15 at 1 p.m. This free event is geared for ages 11 to 15.
Le Center Public Library
Blast Off Crafts
Drop in to create out-of-this-world crafts, including straw rockets, shooting star spinners and more on Tuesday, July 16 at 1:30 p.m. This free event is geared for ages 7 to 12. Registration required—stop by the library or call 507-357-6792.
Le Sueur Public Library
Pete the Cat Hits Le Sueur Public Library
Celebrate Eric Litwin’s Pete the Cat series with games, stories and cool shoes at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16. This event is free and geared for ages 7 and up.
Montgomery Public Library
Razzle Dazzle Crafts
Light up your summer with these dazzling crafts: custom popsockets, glitter magnets and a personalized trophy, on Wednesday, July 17 at 1 p.m. This event is exclusively for ages 13 to 18.
Kids’ Space Camp
Complete our space training challenges to prepare for an astronaut’s life on Saturday, July 20 at 10 a.m. Registration is required—stop by the library or call 507-364-7615. Geared for ages 7 to 12.
New Richland Public library
Level Up: Tiny Dancers, Spinning Ninjas
Make your ballerina dance or your ninja spin by creating a simple spinning motor on Tuesday, July 16 at 11 a.m. This free event is geared for ages 10 to 15.
Waldorf Public Library
Dr. Seuss Extravaganza
Celebrate the world of Seuss with painting, games and Seussical characters on Tuesday, July 16 at 2 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.
Waseca Public Library
Pocket Planets
Miniaturize your favorite parts of outer space on Wednesday, July 17 at 10 a.m. Create keychains, bracelets or use as a good luck charm. This free event is geared for ages 7 to 12.
Swim and Stories at Waseca Water Park
Waseca Public Library will lead a special Romp and Rhyme Story Time at the Waseca Water Park at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 19. Keep cool and enjoy the water while sharing books, stories, rhymes, music and movement at this family story time. Water Park admission not included.