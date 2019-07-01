The Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System has a number of events planned at its libraries from July 8 through July 12.
Area Libraries
Launch and Light Workshop
Kids ages 7+ will launch their rockets into orbit with science teacher Peter Johnson and learn how to make proper adjustments for perfect technique. This hands-on science workshop will also explore light in various forms—radio, infrared, X-rays, gamma rays and more.
These workshops will begin at the following locations:
Monday, July 8 at 10 a.m.: Waseca Public Library
Monday, July 8 at 2 p.m.: Waterville Public Library
Monday, July 8 at 6 p.m.: Elysian Area Library
Tuesday, July 9 at 10 a.m.: Le Sueur Public Library
Tuesday, July 9 at 2 p.m.: Le Center Public Library
Tuesday, July 9 at 6 p.m.: Montgomery Public Library
Elysian Area Library
The Dot Art Party
Make your mark on Wednesday, July 10th at 10 a.m. “The Dot” is the story of a caring teacher who dares a doubting student to trust in her own abilities by being brave enough to “make her mark”. What begins with a small dot on a piece of paper becomes a breakthrough in confidence and courage, which has gone on to inspire countless children and adults around the globe. Try out these simple art projects that encourage creativity at our family-friendly event. Children must be accompanied by an adult. This event is free and geared for kids ages 8+.
Janesville Public Library
Art of the Universe
Create earth, moon and starry skies—with a blast of art projects on Monday, July 8 at 1 p.m. Registration required for this event.
Le Center Public Library
Rock-n-Roll Trivia
Girl groups, Beatlemania, guitar gods, disco, hair bands, boy bands, grunge rap and more. Assemble a team of up to three players to test your music knowledge covering the 1960s-1990s at Le Center Lions Club on Friday, July 12 at 6p.m. Sponsored by Le Center Public Library.
Le Sueur Public Library
Bubble Gum Self Portraits
Get inspired by Lester Fizz, Bubble Gum Artist, then tell your story by painting a picture of yourself with personalized details on Wednesday, July 10 at 10 a.m. Registration required for this event.
Montgomery Public Library
Stars for Tots
Listen to constellation stories while enjoying themed activities with lace-up cards and stamping on Thursday, July 11 at 11 a.m. This event is free and geared for kids ages 2 to 6.
New Richland Public Library
Larger than Life Games
Play giant versions of some of favorite games like Jenga, Bananagrams, Kerplunk and more at New Richland City Park on Thursday, July 11 from 2 to 4 p.m. This all-ages event, sponsored by New Richland Public Library, is free.
Waldorf Public Library
Eric Carle Creations
Explore the art of Eric Carle as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the book “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9. This event is free and geared for ages 3 and up.
Waseca Public Library
Sphero Star Maps
Team up to create various constellations out of our rolling robots. Then guide your Sphero-ship out of the sky and safely back to Earth on Wednesday, July 10 at 3 p.m. This event is free and exclusively for ages 7 to 12.
Percy Jackson Book Club
Explore one Percy Jackson a month on July 11 and August 8 at 10 to 11:30 a.m. Debate your favorite monster, construct a family tree of Gods, create a Medusa sculpture and play Capture the Flag. Registration required for this event. Stop by the Library to register or call 507-835-2910. This free event is geared for ages 10 to 14.
Rocket Launchers for Teens
Make a pneumatic PVC pipe water balloon rocket on Thursday, July 11 at 2 p.m. Let the water wars begin. This event is free and exclusively for ages 13 to 18.
Waterville Public Library
Level Up: 3Doodlers
Doodle in the air. Create projects in 3D with this cool pen by drawing whatever you like or using molds to create ready-to-make projects on Tuesday, July 9 at 10 a.m. This free event is geared for ages 7 to 12.