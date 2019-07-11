Waseca County Historical Society

The Waseca County Free Fair has been an exciting event for the people of this community since the 1860s. This photograph was taken nearly 100 years later. Unfortunately, we don’t have much information other than it was taken in the 1960s. However, the fact we are unable to identify the ride because of the motion is one of the reasons it is such an interesting picture to look at. Some people say it looks like a spaceship and others think it is a carousel. What do you think? 

This summer the Waseca County Historical society will be open Tuesday-Friday 9am-5pm and Saturdays 10am-1pm. We welcome you to come and view at our current exhibits and the permanent Waseca County Timeline. Please feel free to come to the Waseca County Historical Society any time and tell us what some of your favorite fair memories or stories are. Also, if you have information about this or other photographs you see in the future please call or email and let us know.
