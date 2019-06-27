University of Minnesota Extension will host its inaugural Connecting Entrepreneurial Communities (CEC) conference September 5-6, 2019, and Waseca is this year's selected community.
The event is a community development initiative designed to bring together entrepreneurs, business leaders, economic development professionals, decision makers, and community champions to share ideas and strengthen entrepreneurial networks.
“We expect participants to leave the conference more connected, more inspired, and ready with tools and ideas to advance small business in their communities,” said Neil Linscheid, Extension educator for community economics in Central and Southwest Minnesota.
The conference features two keynote speakers: Amanda Brinkman, host of the hit Hulu series Small Business Revolution and Tom Smude, owner of Smude Sunflower oil. Twenty breakout sessions will take place in venues throughout the community featuring local and state leaders. Topics will include innovative strategies for filling downtown spaces, business succession, agritourism in Minnesota, co-working space models, and more. Participants are encouraged to bring a team to learn, connect, and start a local discussion about their community's future.
The conference begins at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5 and concludes at noon on Friday, Sept. 6. The registration fee is $80. Registration closes Tuesday, Aug. 6.
“We look forward to welcoming conference participants to Waseca to explore this important topic,” said Ann Fitch, Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce executive director.
Information about the conference is available at z.umn.edu/CEC_Conference.