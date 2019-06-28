Heat indices this weekend are expected to approach or exceed 100 degrees in southern Minnesota, leading to an increased risk of heat illness.
According to the National Weather Service, temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will peak in the 90s, and overnight lows will be in the low- to mid-70s.
"Active people outdoors should stay hydrated, wear sunscreen and take breaks inside or in the shade," the Weather Service states.
NWS advises people limit outdoor activities, drink plenty of water, wear light clothing and sunscreen and work outdoors early or late in the day.