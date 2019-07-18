Waseca, MN (56093)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.