Colin Sviggum

Colin Sviggum and the Kenyon-Wanamingo American Legion baseball has two regular season games remaining. (Mike Randleman/Kenyon Leader)

 By MIKE RANDLEMAN mrandleman@faribault.com

The Kenyon-Wanamingo American Legion Post 78 baseball team was vanquished by Cannon Falls Monday in Wanamingo.

After K-W won the last two meetings between the spring and summer seasons, CF won 11-0.

K-W began to hit the ball better late in the game but was unable to cash in for runs. 

Tuesday's home doubleheader against Randolph completed after press time.

The regular season finishes in Wanamingo as K-W hosts Pine Island 6:30 p.m. Thursday and 6 p.m. Monday vs. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.

The postseason begins July 18.

Reach Sports Editor Mike Randleman at 507-333-3119 or on Twitter @fdnmike.

Sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News. Graduated from Iowa State University in 2016. Originally from Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

