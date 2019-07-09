The Kenyon-Wanamingo American Legion Post 78 baseball team was vanquished by Cannon Falls Monday in Wanamingo.
After K-W won the last two meetings between the spring and summer seasons, CF won 11-0.
K-W began to hit the ball better late in the game but was unable to cash in for runs.
Tuesday's home doubleheader against Randolph completed after press time.
The regular season finishes in Wanamingo as K-W hosts Pine Island 6:30 p.m. Thursday and 6 p.m. Monday vs. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.
The postseason begins July 18.