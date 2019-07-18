The Stewartville-Racine Sharks were the last team to beat the Wanamingo Jacks over a month ago. They weren't the team to end the Jacks' win streak.
Wanamingo (19-3, 11-3 Twin Rivers) is up to 14 victories in a row after a 10-3 thrashing Wednesday in Stewartville.
It was the eighth win in that span by five or more runs thanks to a five-run top of the first inning that set the tone.
Alex Roosen got the win for Wanamingo while Jade Boettcher took the loss for S-R (18-3, 13-2 Twin Rivers).
Along with continuing the streak, the win pulls Wanamingo within one game of S-R in the loss column in the Twin Rivers League standings.
The Sharks have one league game remaining against the Austin Greyhounds (7-2 Twin Rivers).
Wanamingo is next at the Rochester Roadrunners (7-7 Twin Rivers) 7:30 p.m. Friday and hosts the Pine Island Pioneers (5-4 Twin Rivers) 2 p.m. Sunday to close out the season.
The Jacks debuted the "others receiving votes" category in the latest Class C state top-10 rankings released Wednesday. The Sharks are also in that category.