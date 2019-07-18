Community Alert

The Stewartville-Racine Sharks were the last team to beat the Wanamingo Jacks over a month ago. They weren't the team to end the Jacks' win streak.

Wanamingo (19-3, 11-3 Twin Rivers) is up to 14 victories in a row after a 10-3 thrashing Wednesday in Stewartville.

It was the eighth win in that span by five or more runs thanks to a five-run top of the first inning that set the tone.

Alex Roosen got the win for Wanamingo while Jade Boettcher took the loss for S-R (18-3, 13-2 Twin Rivers).

Along with continuing the streak, the win pulls Wanamingo within one game of S-R in the loss column in the Twin Rivers League standings.

The Sharks have one league game remaining against the Austin Greyhounds (7-2 Twin Rivers). 

Wanamingo is next at the Rochester Roadrunners (7-7 Twin Rivers) 7:30 p.m. Friday and hosts the Pine Island Pioneers (5-4 Twin Rivers) 2 p.m. Sunday to close out the season.

The Jacks debuted the "others receiving votes" category in the latest Class C state top-10 rankings released Wednesday. The Sharks are also in that category.

Reach Sports Editor Mike Randleman at 507-333-3119 or on Twitter @fdnmike.

© Copyright 2019 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

 

 

Sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News. Graduated from Iowa State University in 2016. Originally from Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Load comments