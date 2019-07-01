The Kenyon-Wanamingo high school girls basketball program didn’t take its annual trip to Wisconsin Dells for a tournament this summer.
Instead, many girls on the team put down the roundball to go on a school-sanctioned trip. Head coach Jake Wieme was also in tow as a chaperone.
Perhaps the Knights can call out their plays in Spanish.
They’re three weeks deep into their summer Tuesday league which incorporates many Hiawatha Valley League teams as well as others in the Rochester metro area.
Wieme estimates the team’s gone .500 in its games so far.
Each night a team plays three 15-minute games against an oppoent.
“It’s way of providing better late-game experience,” Wieme said. “And if one game gets out of hand we can start over. It gives us a chance to try different lineups. Maybe one game we do one thing, maybe we’ll try a press, a zone or this lineup.”
For all teams involved, getting a full lineup to show up is difficult given the demands of other summer sports, activities and family matters.
Numbers in the program aren’t particularly high, but the K-W girls graduated just one player, Kasandra Keller, from the 2018-19 squad looking to build off a seven-win season.
With a full roster, K-W took third place and won two out of three games Friday at a TriState Tournament at St. Mary’s University in Winona. In three 20-minute running halves, the Knights emphasized pushing the ball and trying different things with an eye toward the high school season just under five months away.
Plenty of chemistry is building from all the time players are spending honing their craft in the new gym that doubles the size of what K-W athletes had to work with before.
“The other thing we’ve been doing that’s working out well is open gym. We have at least one, sometimes two a week,” Wieme said. “There are usually 12 to 15 girls there. I’ve been happy with that. Attendance is really good and there’s a lot of excitement.”
With 16 hoops, there isn’t much need to elbow for shooting space.
K-W will be at home for summer league games 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 9.