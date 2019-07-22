The Wanamingo Jacks will have to emerge from a best-of-three series to advance to the Region 5C playoffs.
Wanamingo (20-4, 12-4 Twin Rivers League) will settle for the second or third seed depending on how the Austin Greyhounds fare against the Winona Chiefs.
Winona and Austin play Monday night and Tuesday night. Wanamingo needs Winona to steal a game to slide up to the No. 2 seed.
The Jacks’ chance at the league title was dashed when their 14-game win streak ended in a 9-6 loss Friday at the Rochester Roadrunners (9-7 Twin Rivers).
Wanamingo was scheduled to play the Pine Island Pioneers Sunday in Wanamingo, but the Pioneers were forced to forfeit. That counted as a 9-0 win for the Jacks.
The Stewartville-Racine Sharks won the league at 14-2 overall and earns a bye into the region playoffs, which combines Twin Rivers teams with teams from the Classic Cannon Valley.
K-W was one of two teams to beat S-R when it extended its win streak to 14 with a 10-3 win July 17 in Stewartville.
Wanamingo outhit S-R 15-6 led by three hits from Sam Roosen and Max Bowen.
The league playoffs will pit the No. 2 seed vs. No. 9, No. 3 vs. No. 7 and No. 4 vs. No. 5. The high seed has home field for two games.
Jacks player/manager Brady Anfinson said the team hopes to secure John Burch Park in Cannon Falls to host Friday’s first game as a neutral site. Memorial Field in Wanamingo does not have lights and the team does not want to play twice at its opponent.
Game two would be Saturday on the road. Game three, if necessary, would be Sunday afternoon in Wanamingo.
The Jacks’ opponent projects to be the Winona Chiefs (4-10) or the Waseca Braves (0-13). Wanamingo beat Winona 3-2 May 29 on the road and 7-2 June 29 in Wanamingo.
Despite the recent loss, Anfinson indicated “we’re feeling pretty good.” He added that “we’ve had a rough three or four years,” looking to get back to the state tournament, but that they’re “hoping to turn the corner.”
The Jacks debuted the "others receiving votes" category in the latest Class C state top-10 rankings released July 17. The Sharks are also in that category.
Rochester Roadrunners 9, Wanamingo Jacks 6
W — 000 001 302
R — 110 031 030
Wanamingo batting — Gavin Roosen 3-5, R, RBI, 2 2B; Dylan Craig 2-3, R, HBP; Alex Roosen 2-5, 2 R, RBI, 2B; Sean Wingfield 1-3, 2B; Brady Anfinson 1-4, 2 RBI, 2B; Matt Houglum 1-4, R; Eric Swiggum 1-5, R
Wanamingo pitching — G. Roosen (L) 4IP-6H-4ER-4R-4BB-5K, Houglum 3IP-5H-4ER-5R-1BB-5K
Wanamingo Jacks 10, Stewartville-Racine Sharks 3
W — 500 011 030
S — 011 010 000
Wanamingo batting — Sam Roosen 3-5, 3 R, RBI, 2 BB; Max Bowen 3-5, R, 2B; Swiggum 2-3, 2 R, 2 RBI, 3B; Andrew Anfinson 2-4, R, BB; Dylan Craig 1-1; B. Anfinson 1-2, R, RBI; Aaron Holmes 1-4, R, 2 RBI, BB; Connor Sviggum 1-5, 2 RBI
Wanamingo pitching — S. Roosen (W) 7IP-6H-2ER-3R-3BB-5K, A. Roosen 2IP-0H-0ER-0R-1BB-4K