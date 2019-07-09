The Kenyon-Wanamingo volleyball team has more seniors you can shake a stick at.
Eight to be exact.
Talented experience won't allow the Knights to rest on their laurels this summer.
The matches are played in August through November, but the work done in June and July can separate the good teams from the great.
K-W is coming off a 24-9 season and a Subsection 2AA South title, and did so with 12 of 15 members returning in 2019.
A seventh 20-plus win season is on the line coming up, as well as a new opportunity in the postseason.
K-W moved down to Class A for the first time since 2012. It's run of dominance in the playoffs came against larger schools.
The Knights will be a bigger fish in a new pond highlighted by perennial power Bethlehem Academy and upstart 2018 state tournament team Medford, among others.
But to ever think about making it past Section 1A and to the state tournament at Xcel Energy Center requires putting in the work now.
It starts in the newly minted gym at K-W High School.
Sun splashed in from the window on three fresh courts that house K-W's volleyball camps this week. A sense of renewal filled the air as players ran through stations in their two hours together.
Five courts in total give the Knights freedom to spread out. In the fall, there will be more flexibility scheduling practice time.
"We're able to do more things, I think, then we could. We had two courts plus three (now)" said K-W senior all-state outside hitter Ally Peterson. "We have three courts plus two (in the main gym). I think it's more reps for everyone. Everyone's getting used to a new gym and everything, but I think it'll help a lot this year."
And don't forget the air conditioning senior setter Madi Luebke pointed out during an 85-degree day.
Monday was day one of the four-day camp week.
Luebke said communication is key for the Knights in order to build the chemistry that looks so natural in the fall.
Despite the experience up top, K-W does not have a large junior class. Underclassmen are preparing to contribute now and especially in years to come.
"We have a lot of new people coming up, so it's talking with everyone and getting used to who you're playing with," Peterson added. "Being comfortable on the court and communicating with everyone."
Peterson is one of the state's premier attackers, so working from the ground up to make sure she and her net mates have a chance to do their thing is of utmost importance.
"I think right now everyone’s getting back in the swing of things so refreshing our memory on everything, especially our first touch," Peterson said. "Having our pass down so we can do other things out of that and really focusing on that right away."
Monday wasn't K-W's first time together in the new gym, which still has that just-finished smell.
Players have been gobbling up open gym time as well as taking part in a Sunday league.
Cannon Falls, Goodhue and Zumbrota-Mazeppa are a few other Hiawatha Valley League teams in the league. Medford is also in the mix as well as some bigger schools like Faribault and Red Wing.
K-W is unbeaten thus far in league play.
When not improving their own games, K-W players are spreading their knowledge.
K-W head coach Jen Nerison, her staff and players run camps all morning and afternoon from kindergarten on up.
"They’re so cute, some of the things they do are so funny. I remember when I was that age, I probably did the same thing," Peterson said. "You remember how fun it was back then, and it still is, but how you just thought it was so fun you’re going to volleyball camp and it’s a new thing for you."