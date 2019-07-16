Jake Wieme still remembers the old Wasioja Conference days.
He was a pre-teen when the old southeastern Minnesota high conference folded in 1992 as Kenyon-Wanamingo made the move to the Hiawatha Valley League with Triton, Hayfield and Zumbrota-Mazeppa at the time.
It’s been nearly 30 years since the conference was intact, but a semblance of the Wasioja still lives on in summer league girls basketball.
“We call it the Wasioja League because (brother and Goodhue coach) Josh and I kind of got it organized and keep track of it,” Jake Wieme said. When dad (Jerry) coached it was the Wasioja Conference.”
The K-W girls varsity squad is in sixth place out of 13 teams who hail from current leagues the Big 9, HVL and Three Rivers.
Southern Minnesota perenially produces top basketball talent.
“Section 1 basketball is awesome,” Wieme said. “Year in and year out, it’s been a good league to be in.”
The Knights got to break in their new gym July 10 when Pine Island and Dover-Eyota were in Kenyon.
K-W went 5-1 in their six 15-minute games with three played against each team. In the final game against PI, K-W held the Panthers scoreless for over 10 minutes and without a field goal until the final minute.
Along with the summer league and a third-place title at a TriState tournament at St. Mary’s University, girls and boys basketball players have also been challenged to join the KNIGHTS Basketball Shot Club this summer.
The challenge requires players K-12 to shoot and make 10,000 shots from May 1 to Sept. 1. Each player must complete 15% of their overall shot total each month. At least 20% of made shots should be free theows The reward is a shot club T-shirt.
Ten thousand is required for the reward, but less lofty goals are set for younger players. Grades K-2 are encouraged to make at least 3,000; 3-5 at least 5,000; and 6-8 at least 7,000.