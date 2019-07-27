The Wanamingo Jacks are a win away from qualifying for the Region 5C playoffs.
The No. 2 seed from the Twin Rivers League, Wanamingo, downed the No. 9 Waseca Braves by a 13-1 score in eight innings Friday night in Cannon Falls.
Ace Sam Roosen went the distance, allowing just one earned run on two hits with no walks and seven strikeouts.
The Jacks did their damage in three innings. They scored four in the second inning, six in the fourth and three in the eighth.
Eight Jacks reached base and seven got a hit. No. 3 hitter Eric Swiggum led the way with a 4-for-5 performance with two runs and three RBIs.
Sean Wingfield and Alex Roosen each made their one hit count. Wingfield hit a grand slam and Roosen a three-run home run.
The run came in the seventh for Waseca, which brought the Braves within 10-1 to extend the game one more inning and avoid the 10-run mercy rule.
Wanamingo was the host team but moved the game to John Burch Park in order to have lights for the pre-scheduled game date/time.
These two teams continue their best-of-three series 7 p.m. Saturday at Tink Larson Field in Waseca.
Wanamingo will advance to regions with a win. A loss sets up a game three 2 p.m. Sunday in Wanamingo.
Wanamingo Jacks 13, Waseca Braves 1 (8 innings)
Was. — 000 000 10X
Wan. — 040 600 03X
Wanamingo batting — Eric Swiggum 4-5, 2 R, 3 RBI; Sam Roosen 2-4, 2 R, RBI; Max Bowen 2-4, 2 R; Gavin Roosen 2-5, 2 R, RBI; Sean Wingfield 1-4, R, 4 RBI, HR; Alex Roosen 1-4, 2 R, 3 RBI, HR, BB; Andrew Anfinson 1-4, R; Peder Sviggum 0-3, R, BB
Wanamingo pitching — S. Roosen (W) 8IP-2H-1ER-1R-0BB-7K