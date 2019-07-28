The Wanamingo Jacks avoided a potentially treacherous, rain-drenched game three in the Twin Rivers League playoffs.
The No. 2 seed Jacks won the best-of-three series in Saturday night's game two at the No. 10 Waseca Braves by a 4-1 final.
The Jacks led for all nine innings at Tink Larson Field, scoring twice in the top of the first against Braves' starter Cam Madsen.
That was enough for right-hander Brady Anfinson who tossed seven innings in a winning effort. He allowed one earned run in the third inning and scattered six hits.
Seven Jacks combined for eight team hits, all of which were singles. Max Bowen went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Alex Roosen reached base three times and picked up a two-inning scoreless save.
Wanamingo improved to 22-4 on the season and is among teams in Class C receiving votes outside the state top 10.
The Jacks opened the series Friday in Cannon Falls with a 13-1 win in eight innings. Wanamingo was the high seed but could not host at Memorial Field without lights.
Sam Roosen went the distance, allowing just one earned run on two hits with no walks and seven strikeouts.
Sean Wingfield hit a grand slam and A. Roosen had a three-run shot.
Max Kaplan took the loss, going seven innings for Waseca.
Anfinson said before the series the team is pleased with its lofty win percentage, but that the ultimate goal is to make it to the state tournament.
The Jacks last made the 48-team field in 2015, but have made several deep runs through regions in recent years.
Wanamingo is one of eight teams in the double-elimination bracket vying for three spots into state. The region combines teams from the Twin Rivers League and Class C teams from the Classic Cannon Valley League.
Wanamingo is the No. 4 seed and starts out 1 p.m. Saturday at John Burch Park in Cannon Falls against the No. 5 Lake City Serpents.
Wanamingo won 3-2 May 17 in Lake City in the regular season. Sam Roosen pitched the final four innings for the win.
Kyle Sursely pitched five innings of one-hit ball with seven strikeouts and two walks. Liam Blaschko allowed six hits and one earned run of two total in four innings.
Based on stats for 11 games recorded on mnbaseball.org, Sursely leads Lake City with a 3.43 ERA on the season with 41 strikeouts in 39⅓ innings. Austin Baab leads the team with a .404 batting average and .451 on-base percentage. Logan Thomas (.350), Brett Gwaltney (.333) and Joshua Matanich (.306) are also over .500.
The winner plays 4 p.m. Sunday at the high seed and loser plays 10 a.m. at the high seed.
The tournament concludes the weekend of Aug. 9-11.
Wanamingo Jacks 4, Waseca Braves 1
Wan. — 201 000 100
Was. — 001 000 000
Wanamingo batting — Max Bowen 2-4, RBI; Eric Swiggum 1-1, R; Sam Roosen 1-3, 2 R, 2 BB, SB; Alex Roosen 1-3, R, 2 BB; Matt Houglum 1-4; Connor Sviggum 1-4; Peder Sviggum 1-5, RBI; Sean Wingfield 0-3, 2 BB
Wanamingo pitching — Brady Anfinson (W) 7IP-6H-1ER-1R-2BB-4K, A. Roosen (S) 2IP-1H-0ER-0R-0BB-4K
Wanamingo Jacks 13, Waseca Braves 1 (8 innings)
Was. — 000 000 10X
Wan. — 040 600 03X
Wanamingo batting — Swiggum 4-5, 2 R, 3 RBI; S. Roosen 2-4, 2 R, RBI; Bowen 2-4, 2 R; Gavin Roosen 2-5, 2 R, RBI; Wingfield 1-4, R, 4 RBI, HR; A. Roosen 1-4, 2 R, 3 RBI, HR, BB; Andrew Anfinson 1-4, R; P. Sviggum 0-3, R, BB
Wanamingo pitching — S. Roosen (W) 8IP-2H-1ER-1R-0BB-7K