The season came to a close for the Kenyon-Wanamingo American Legion Post 78 baseball team on a sweltering day in Plato.
K-W dropped 5-0 in its opening round game against Plato and dropped its second game in the double-elimination tournament 12-2 later that afternoon to Golden Valley.
"Plato is good. They're sponsored by Plato Legion but they're made up of Glencoe-Silver Lake kids," said K-W coach Kirby VanDeWalker. "They had a deep run in the playoffs, made a run to the state tournament. They’re a tough squad that’s good pitching and solid hitting."
K-W trailed just 2-0 going into the sixth inning.
"We didn’t do enough on offense. We had three hits. Tyler Craig had two and Cole Flom ripped a double to right center," VanDeWalker said. "Offense has been lacking for the past handful of games. We have not scored many runs. We put a lot of pressure on the top of order, those guys got to get on, Tate and Tyler. When those guys don’t get on, we struggle to score. When they do, we usually score. It’s been a whole team thing. Collectively as a group we haven’t had a lot of quality at-bats down the stretch."
Owen Hilke took the ball for K-W and had a quality outing going. His pitch count rose in the fifth inning and he was relieved by Cole Flom.
"Our plan was to bring Collin (Sviggum) in if we were winning. If we weren’t, we were going to pitch Cole and save Collin for the next game. So Cole came in and had trouble finding the strike zone in his second inning of work," VanDeWalker said. "Trevor Steberg did a good job of throwing strikes and got us out of the inning."
K-W could not draw closer and was sent to the elimination bracket. Post 78 needed seven straight wins to win the sub-state tournament and advance to state.
It needed two wins to advance to the second weekend, but could not contain a tough Golden Valley team.
Golden Valley lost 2-1 to Le Sueur-Henderson in round one. LS-H's high school squad was 21-5 and a section finalist in K-W's section.
Golden Valley's team was largely made up of players from Breck. Breck went 8-10 as a Class AA squad in the regular season.
"They were a good team. They scored the first run. We battled back, Owen Hilke had a single with two outs to score Riley Horn so it’s 1-1," VanDeWalker said. "The next inning we get the first two guys out and they string five hits in a row mixed with four walks and another couple hits. All of a sudden they score eight runs in that inning and it ended up being 12-2."
Sviggum is the only player who plans to graduate from the young squad.
"It’s a grind, especially pitching wise. We’re going to need some young kids to step up next year in terms of pitching," VanDeWalker said. "Tyler Craig’s going to have to pitch more, of course Owen. Luke Berg, Cole Flom’s going to have to continue to develop. Trevor Steberg, Gavin Sommer, maybe Riley Horn. I’m sure I’m missing a few guys in there but they’re going to have to take the next step.
"Collin’s leaving, he came in and did a great job for us this year. When we pitch it well, we’re in the game. When we don’t, it’s tough for us to compete. It comes down to pitching, it comes down to defense. We’ve proved when we pitch we can beat teams like Roseau, like Cannon Falls, the Minnetonkas and the Randolphs. That’s the biggest challenge, to continue to get better."