The win streak is up to 13. Now, the Wanamingo Jacks will seek revenge to hang in the league title chase.
Two Twin Rivers League powers will do battle 7:30 p.m. Wednesday when the Jacks (18-3, 10-3 Twin Rivers) travel to the Shark Tank to take on the Stewartville-Racine Sharks (18-2, 13-1) in Stewartville.
S-R was the last team to down Wanamingo, 8-3, June 2 in Wanamingo. The Sharks are also winners of 13 straight.
If Wanamingo can win, it will pull within a game in the loss column of S-R. S-R will close the season Sunday at the Austin Greyhounds who are in second place at 7-2 in league play. Wanamingo travels to the Rochester Roadrunners (7-6 Twin Rivers) 7:30 p.m. Friday and hosts the Pine Island Pioneers (5-4) 2 p.m. Sunday in the regular season finale.
Wanamingo will look to shut down Derek McCready who had three of the Sharks' 10 hits against the Jacks. Tyler Schmitz pitched a complete game for the win. The Jacks had six hits, all coming from their top four hitters.
McCready hits .397 and Tyler Nelson leads at .431.
Schmitz has a 2.57 ERA behind Andrew Simmons at 1.54 and Jack Boehm at 2.
The lineup has since come around for Wanamingo with contributions coming all over the board. The Jacks have scored four or more runs in every game of the streak and average 7.6.
No Wanamingo opponent has scored more than six runs in the last six weeks and they average 2.7.
The Sharks were a state tournament team in 2018, losing to Faribault 2-0 in round one.
Win-amingo
A walk-off hit by Aaron Bauer handed Wanamingo a 7-6 win in 10 innings July 10 at the Waseca Braves (0-11 Twin Rivers).
Waseca’s Sheldan Gant pitched into the ninth inning and was replaced by Cam Madsen.
The game was as competitive as the score indicated, but baserunning and fielding errors allowed the Jacks to prevail.
Wanamingo wasted no time at the plate and kicked things off early with a single from Eric Swiggum and then Alex Roosen followed up with a deep home run to put the team up early 2-0.
Waseca was able to get on the board in the bottom of the second after Kyle Waugh led off and hit a solo moonshot of his own to left field. The Braves then put runners on first and second base with two outs, and Cody Ulfers made contact but grounded out to end the inning. Both teams had three hits apiece through four innings of play.
Wanamingo was able to slip in another run during the top of the sixth after Roosen was walked and Aaron Bauer had a base hit. Connor Swiggum had a sacrifice fly to center which helped score Roosen and made the score 3-1. They stretched their lead in the bottom of the seventh after a single from Sam Roosen and a double from Eric Swiggum. Alex Roosen slammed a double to center field to score in a couple more runs and at the end of the seventh inning, Wanamingo had pushed their lead to 6-1.
Waseca showed determination in the bottom of the seventh and Eric Simmons led the way with a single. Scott Hanson hit another single and Jacob Walter was walked to load the bases. Jack Packowski was the next batter up and walked to help Waseca score a run and make the score 6-2. After a sacrifice fly and a wild throw in the infield, Waseca was able to score two more runs and cut the lead to 6-4. Ulfers was on third while Hunter Frerichs jacked a homer at the next at-bat to tie the game at six apiece and breathe life back into the Braves.
Through eight innings, each team had six hits and Waseca had two errors. Waseca tried to push themselves over the hill to win in the bottom of the ninth but the Braves went down 1-2-3 after Simmons, Hanson and Packowski could not get anything going offensively.
Then in the top of the 10th, Peder Sviggum had a hard hit in the infield and was able to reach first base in the nick of time to be called safe. Bauer hit a double to center field to help Sviggum reach third with Brady Anfinson up to bat. Anfinson hit a fly ball to left field that was dropped and Swiggum scored, putting Wanamingo up 7-6. Following that run, Madsen entered the game and was able to strike one batter out and then force a groundout to end the inning.
Waseca was not able to get anything rolling in the bottom of the tenth when their backs were against the wall, and Gant grounded out down the left field line to end the ball game.
The game was featured as part of Fox 9’s Town Ball Tour, which spotlights various amateur baseball teams and stadiums around the state. Waseca’s Tink Larson Field was renovated in 2018 after arson destroyed the stadium built in the 1930s.
Waseca County News sports editor Shafin Khan contributed to the July 10 recap.
On Saturday, a towering two-run home run to right center field by Alex Roosen in the first inning set the tone in a 12-4 win over the Dodge County Diamondbacks (5-9 Twin Rivers).
Roosen, Sam Roosen and Connor Sviggum all had three hits. Sviggum also pitched six innings for the win and allowed no earned runs.
On Sunday, the Jacks had an easier time dispatching the Braves but still had to make a comeback.
Waseca led 3-1 after 3.5 innings before Wanamingo plated five in the fourth.
Sam Roosen kept up a hot bat with three of Wanamingo's 11 hits.
Brady Anfinson tossed his first nine-inning complete game and limited Waseca to six hits.
Wanamingo Jacks 7, Waseca Braves 6
Wan. — 200 001 300 1
Was. — 010 000 500 0
Wanamingo batting — Brady Anfinson 2-2, RBI; Alex Roosen 2-4, 3 R, 4 RBI, 2 HR, BB; Peder Sviggum 2-5, R, SB; Aaron Bauer 1-3, 2B, 2 BB; Eric Swiggum 1-5, 2 R, RBI, 2B; Dylan Craig 1-5; Connor Sviggum 0-2, RBI; Sam Roosen 0-4, R, BB
Wanamingo pitching — S. Roosen 6⅔IP-6H-5ER-6R-5BB-4K, Anfinson (W) 2⅓IP-0H-0ER-0R-0BB-2K, A. Roosen (S) 1IP-0H-0ER-0R-0BB-2K
Wanamingo Jacks 12, Dodge County Diamondbacks 4
D — 020 000 020
W — 241 310 01X
Wanamingo batting — C. Sviggum 3-3, 3 R, 2 RBI, 2 2B, SB; A. Roosen 3-5, 2 R, 3 RBI, 2B, HR, HBP; S. Roosen 3-5, 2 R, RBI; Aaron Holmes 2-3, R, BB; Sean Wingfield 2-5, 2B; P. Sviggum 2-5, 2 R; Swiggum 2-6, 2 R, RBI; Gavin Roosen 2-6, RBI, 2B; Craig 1-4
Wanamingo pitching — C. Sviggum (W) 6IP-4H-0ER-2R-4BB-4K, Craig (S) 3IP-5H-2ER-2R-1BB
Wanamingo Jacks 8, Waseca Braves 3
Was. — 201 000 000
Wan. — 100 500 02X
Wanamingo batting — S. Roosen 3-5, R, 3 RBI; Craig 2-4, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2B; G. Roosen 2-4, 2 R, BB; C. Sviggum 1-3, 2 R, BB; Swiggum 1-3, RBI; Wingfield 1-3; Anfinson 1-4, R; A. Roosen 0-4, RBI
Wanamingo pitching — Anfinson (W) 9IP-6H-3ER-3R-2BB-5K