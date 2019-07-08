Fitting that the Owatonna Aces were held to a single run.
That's all Sam Roosen allowed for the Wanamingo Jacks (15-3, 7-3 Twin Rivers League) in eight innings of work in a 7-1 win Sunday at Owatonna (6-9, 3-5 Twin Rivers).
Roosen was on the hook for a loss before Wanamingo erased a 1-0 deficit and got the bats going after the holiday break with three runs in the seventh inning and four in the eighth.
Alex Roosen led with three hits as Wanamingo outhit Owatonna 11-8.
The Jacks pick up the season sweep after winning 6-2 June 9 in Wanamingo.
An 11-game win streak is on the line 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Waseca Braves (2-9, 1-7 Twin Rivers) for the first of two games in five days against the other.
Wanamingo has allowed just 22 runs in its last 10 games and no more than four in any of the last nine.
Wanamingo's back home 2 p.m. July 13 as it looks to salvage a season split with the Dodge County Diamondbacks (3-9, 2-8 Twin Rivers) who won 6-5 May 25 in Hayfield.
Wanamingo Jacks 7, Owatonna Aces 1
W — 000 000 340
O — 010 000 000
Wanamingo batting — Alex Roosen 3-5, RBI, 2B; Eric Swiggum 2-5, R, 2 RBI, 2 B; Andrew Anfinson 2-5, R; Aaron Holmes 1-3, R, BB; Sam Roosen 1-4, 2 R, 3 RBI, 3B, BB; Gavin Roosen 1-5, 2 R; Brady Anfinson 1-5; Owen Hilke 0-0, BB; Peder Sviggum 0-4, BB
Wanamingo pitching — S. Roosen (W) 8IP-7H-1ER-1R-0BB-8K, A. Roosen 1IP-1H-0ER-0BB-2K