Kenyon-Wanamingo American Legion baseball earned a split with Randolph Tuesday in Wanamingo.
K-W got behind big early in a 9-3 loss in game one but bounced back to win the night cap 4-3.
Cole Flom reached base in all three plate appearances in the first game, going 2-for-2 with a walk and two RBIs.
K-W managed six hits in game one and seven in the second.
Garrett Grove went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored to help K-W to victory.
Randolph High School made its first state tournament appearance this spring. The Rockets finished the season 22-4, in sixth place at state and were 3-0 against teams from K-W's Hiawatha Valley League (Goodhue x2, Cannon Falls).
While Randolph was not fully stocked with its high school roster, K-W will gladly take the win and an improved effort from an 11-0 defeat Monday against Cannon Falls.
Tyler Craig pitched all five innings of the second game, allowing two earned runs and throwing 51 strikes in 75 pitches.
K-W hosts Pine Island 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Randolph 9, Kenyon-Wanamingo 3 (game 1)
K-W batting — Cole Flom 2-2, BB, 2 RBI; Gavin Sommer 1-2, R; Tyler Craig 1-3, R, SB; Tate Erlandson 1-3, R; Trevor Steberg 1-3
K-W pitching — Sommer (L) ⅓IP-1H-5ER-5R-4BB-0K-29P, Steberg 4⅔IP-8H-4ER-4R-2BB-2K-82P
K-W 4, Randolph 3
K-W batting — Garrett Grove 3-3, R, 2 RBI; Erlandson 2-3, 2B, R, SB; Owen Hilke 1-1; Steberg 1-2, RBI; Riley Horn 1-2; Kevin Vazquez 0-1, BB; Flom 0-2, BB
K-W pitching — Craig (W) 5IP-5H-2ER-3R-1BB-3K-75P