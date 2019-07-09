Back in June, the Minnesota State High School League's Board of Directors approved adding a third class to cross country and soccer as well as a fourth class to volleyball beginning in the 2021-22 school year.
In cross country, the 64 largest schools will be in Class AAA, next 96 largest in AA and all remaining schools in A. The proposal also included that two teams from every section will still advance to state, but now only top six individuals not on those teams qualify. Eight individuals previously qualified.
In soccer, the 64 largest schools are in AAA, next 64 in AA and all remaining schools in A.
In volleyball, the 64 largest schools are in AAAA, next 64 in AAA, next 128 in AA and all remaining schools in A.
How will this affect Kenyon-Wanamingo?
Here's a breakdown by sport:
CROSS COUNTRY
K-W co-ops with Zumbrota-Mazeppa in cross country. There are dozens of other co-ops around the state, which can make forecasting enrollment figures a little difficult.
Per MSHSL rules for co-ops, 100% of the enrollment from the co-op's largest school is counted as well as 50% of enrollment from the remaining co-op schools.
In 2018-19, Z-M had a 320 enrollment and K-W 213, making for a 425 (or 426) total with the formula.
It's hard to say which co-ops will stay intact when classes change, as well as to know where their enrollment figures will shake out.
There is a chance Z-M/K-W could move up to Class AA, but it won't be certain until closer to 2021-22.
VOLLEYBALL
K-W is on its own for volleyball. Using the school's enrollment of 213 makes it the 238th largest in the state.
Considering top 64 will be in AAAA, the next 64 to AAA and the next 128 to AA, that adds up to 256.
That math would slot the Knights in AA where it was until moving down to A for the 2019-20/2020-21 cycle.
That puts K-W on the edge of potentially staying in A, so where enrollment figures shake out in a few years will be influential here.
SOCCER
K-W co-ops with Triton. Triton's enrollment is 309, so add half of K-W's 213 makes either a 415 or 416 total.
The program may sneak into Class AA, but is best suited to remain in A as it just beginning to field varsity squads.
Again, co-ops are highly prevalent in small-school soccer and can also change composition by the time 2021 rolls around.