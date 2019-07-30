To the editor:
The purpose of this letter is to reflect with sadness upon the loss of two champions of their communities. I was struck by the unfortunate coincidence of losing both Kenyon’s Mayor Mike Engel and Wanamingo’s Marlene Malerich over the span of 12 days. The best response to this news that I can think of is to communicate my impressions of them with a wider audience.
I had come to know both of these individuals through my participation in the local business associations (Kenyon Area Business Association and Wanamingo Commercial Club). What I observed was two senior citizens who were motivated to invest their time and energy to make their towns the best that they could be.
During my time representing the Kenyon-Wanamingo Public Schools, I’ve had the privilege of numerous conversations with Mike and Marlene about the elements that create a vibrant, rural town. They believed that quality government services and local businesses to provide goods, services and convenience for the citizens were important. They were also very similar in their belief that quality local schools were critical for outstate communities to thrive. Both of them were consistent boosters of the K-W schools; however their philosophy wasn’t confined. They advocated that each community uniquely has a vested interest in maintaining excellent schools. Neither believed that raising your hometown school up required putting any other school down. Both also asked a lot of questions, seeking accurate information to guide their opinions.
I will miss listening to Mayor Mike read his favorite books to students at Christmas in Kenyon. I will also miss Marlene’s unbridled enthusiasm for organizing the Fourth of July events in Wanamingo. Two true friends of education and supporters of youth and community will be remembered.
Jeff Pesta
Wanamingo