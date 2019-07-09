Kenyon Library programs
The Barbary Coast Dixieland Show Band will present a program at the Kenyon Senior Living on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. The concert is free and open to the public.
The summer learning program at the Kenyon Public Library will come to a conclusion on Friday with a 10:30 a.m. presentation by the Minnesota Zoomobile in the Kenyon City Council Chambers at Kenyon City Hall.
This interactive experience is open to all ages, with children under the age of 7 being accompanied by an adult or teenage caregiver.
Golf tournament
The annual Kenyon Senior Living Golf Tournament will take place Friday, July 26 at the Kenyon Country Club.
This is a four-person best ball tournament with registration and lunch starting at 11 a.m. and a shotgun start at 12:15 p.m. Appetizers and a social hour will start at 5 p.m.
Cost for a four-person team and cart is $200. A single golfer will be able to play for $50 and a cart. Space is limited, so signing up as soon as possible is encouraged. The deadline for registration is July 19, 2019.
For more information contact Chelsea Kalal, Kenyon Senior Living administrator, at 789-7101.
Proceeds will benefit the Kenyon Senior Living’s capital improvement fund.
Volunteer day
Kenyon Senior Living will be hosting a volunteer work day on Monday, July 22, from 8:30–11:30 a.m. and 12:30–4:30 p.m. People interested in volunteering may spend the day or any part of it. During the lunch break from 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m., a hot dog lunch will be offered to the participants.
Volunteers will have a variety of tasks available to choose from, consisting of gardening, exterior touch-up painting and window washing. The only supplies volunteers need to bring are their own work gloves.
Hostas are requested to be planted on the work day. Many people who have hostas know how durable and prolific plants they are.
Christmas ornament
The 2019 Kenyon Area Historical Society unveiled the limited edition Christmas ornament at the annual meeting.
This year’s ornament has a picture taken from a 1905 postcard of the Farmer’s State Bank and the Kenyon City Hall. Both buildings were constructed during the building boom of Kenyon’s Main Street in 1895.
The Farmer’s State Bank building occupied the corner of Main Street and Forest Avenue. The bank was established by B. J. Borlaug who moved to Kenyon after operating the Norway Corner Store for many years. The bank was closed during the Great Depression, and the building was home to a variety of businesses until the early 1960s when it became and is today the United States Post Office of Kenyon.
The distinctive original Kenyon City Hall had a bell tower and sandstone framed doorways. From its completion the building housed the Kenyon Fire Department and the Kenyon Public Library which occupied the second floor. By the late 1960s the fire department had moved to the old Fox Garage and the library was moving into a building next door. A decision was made to tear down the unused building and create a parking lot.
A display with a likeness of the ornament may be seen in the lobby of the Security State Bank. Order forms are available at the bank. Cost of the limited edition ornament is $16, and pre-orders will be available in November 2019.
Mayor Mike
On Saturday morning I looked across the street at the flag in front of the Kenyon Senior Living and noticed it was at half-staff. Not having heard any orders to fly the flag in a position of honor, I concluded it was done in honor of the passing of Kenyon Mayor Mike Engel.
Mike was a member of the Kenyon High School class of 1964, who came through public education at a time when everyone was expected to absorb the same information and not to challenge what was being presented. From my understanding Mike was an individual who was an out-of-the-box thinker and eventually a member of the counter-revolution of the 1960s.
In his later adult life Mike became active in community affairs, serving on a variety of city committees prior to being elected mayor. His goal as mayor was the same as his political heroes, devoting his time to improving the lives of everyone in Kenyon.
Mike was a voracious reader and great supporter of the Kenyon Public Library. He could see the value of having a library in a small town.
He was a strong advocate of the community garden concept and saw its fruition when it was opened for public use four years ago in Trondheim. Although probably not in the mayor’s job description, Mike would haul water and fill the watering tank at the community garden.
Mayor Engel realized the financial limitations of a small city like Kenyon, but also knew the amenities of living in a small town. His decisions were made based on what would be best for Kenyon.
Thank you to Mayor Mike Engel for your dedication and devotion to the city of Kenyon.
No Peek at the Past
My apologies for not having a Peek at the Past column ready for this week’s paper.