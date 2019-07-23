Happy birthday this week to Todd Noble, Rick Balzer, Kenneth Flom, Deb Gillen and Kara Pittman. Have a great day everyone.
Also a special happy birthday to Anna Vangsness, who celebrated her birthday on July 21. I hope you had a great day, Anna.
Sincere sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Ivan Herrlich, who passed away last week. It’s tough to lose both of your parents in such a short period of time, so thoughts and prayers to Ivan’s kids, grandkids and other extended family.
Julie, JB, Maggie and Brennan attended the Lynyrd Skynyrd Concert at Treasure Island Casino Amphitheater on Friday night. It was a very warm and humid night to be outside, but it sounds like the concert was great. Chris Kroeze and the Outlaws were one of the warm-up bands. Of note, Chris Kroeze will be performing at the Grandstand at this year’s Steele County Fair in Owatonna.
On Saturday morning, Krissy, Brianna, Gavin and I enjoyed having breakfast together at Charlie’s on the Lake in Prior Lake. Gavin was such a good little boy the whole time we were there. After that, we visited Chuck and Lori at their home. I brought them some fresh green beans from Bob’s gardens, which are delicious. Bob picked some beets this weekend as well, and they were amazing. The cabbage is about ready to be picked as well. Even with all of the rain we’ve been having, the garden is really doing great — well, except for the potato bugs.
Madrox Wagner helped Julie with weeding of her flower beds one day last week. He’s our little neighborhood helper, and is really fun to work with. His sister, Airi, was there too, and she was supervising her brother’s work. I wonder how that went? HAHA!
Thank you to Pastor Paul Barth who lead worship and communion at Moland on Sunday.
Suzanne Lugar and Maddy Aase recently returned home from 16 days in Portugal. They had a wonderful time, hiking the many beautiful trails along the ocean and in the country. They also spent time in several cities in the country, including Lisbon, Cascais and Sintra. I think it’s great that an aunt and her niece can travel together and thoroughly enjoy each other’s company!
Please remember to feed and water the birds.