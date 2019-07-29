Hall of Fame correction
In last week’s column I gave an incorrect phone number for Steve Alger. If anyone has information about relatives of Lawrence Picha, Steve Alger’s phone number is 507-213-3245.
Field of Flags
The Kenyon Veteran’s Color Guard will host a Field of Flags at Veteran’s Memorial Park during Rose Fest, Aug. 16-18. The closing ceremony for the Field of Flags takes place on Sunday, Aug. 18, at 2 p.m. To reserve a flag contact Mike McDonald at 789-5461 or any member of the Color Guard.
This year before the closing ceremony on Aug 18, the Zumbrota Community Band will be giving a concert at 1 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park.
Piano fundraiser
At the Kenyon-Wanamingo Middle School music concert in November 2018, vocal music teacher Stephanie Schumacher announced a unique fundraiser entitled “Buy a Key.” With a donation of $250 a person could “buy” one of the 88 keys on a grand piano for the K-W Music Department.
People of the Kenyon-Wanamingo area and beyond in eight short months have raised a significant amount of money towards a new piano; the fundraiser is now $3,000 short of its goal.
Class of 1954
As the class of 1954 entered their senior year they were listening to number one hits such as “Sh-boom” by The Chords, “Mr. Sandman” by the Chordettes and “Oh! My Pa-Pa” by Eddie Fisher.
At the Time Theater, Cinema Scope came to Kenyon with the showing of the “Robe.” The new equipment represented a $3,000 investment. Other movies included the Hitchcock classic “Rear Window” starring Jimmy Stewart and Grace Kelly and Bing Crosby in “White Christmas.”
During this time Englishman Roger Bannister became the first person to break the 4-minute mile.
Royal Crown Soda began selling soft drinks in a can and later became the first company to sell soft drinks in an aluminum can.
The addition of the phrase “under God” was added to the Pledge of Allegiance, a sign of the Cold War nationalism concerns about the godless communism.
The fall of 1953 marked the first year of the consolidation of the rural schools forming a new school district with the school in Kenyon.
Fifty candidates for the Kenyon football team greeted Coach Bill Frantti the first day of practice with nine returning lettermen: Chuck Elliot, Rod Meyer, Captain Bob Lieb, Gary Kispert, Arvid Boyum, Duane Kvittem, Henry Bauer, Wally Voxland and Bob Anderson.
Art Werdahl and L.G. Picha erected the new electronic scoreboard on Memorial Field in time for it to be used when the Breck School came to play Kenyon.
The 1953 Kenyon Viking football team went undefeated and for the second year in a row won the Hiawatha Valley Conference, outscoring their opponents 226-18.
Five members of that team were named All-Conference. Captain and back Bob Lieb, back Arvid Boyum, back Chuck Elliott, guard Bob Anderson and tackle Duane Kvittem. Lieb was named to the Minneapolis Tribune’s All-State team.
There was no state tournament back then. The state champion was determined by the Minneapolis Star and Tribune and they ranked Kenyon 16th in the state.
The opponent for homecoming that fall was Lake City which led to the slogan “Trap that Tiger.” At the homecoming pep rally, Mary Nesseth was crowned queen on the front steps of the high school on Thursday. Friday evening the high school band led the queen and others down Main Street to Memorial Field where the queen presented the game ball to Capt. Bob Lieb. Kenyon won the game 31-6.
In November it was announced that the Kenyon FHA girls would be conducting a campaign for gifts for the inhabitants of the Minnesota School and Colony at Faribault.
The FHA banquet had a theme of “Better Homes for America’s Future.” Julie Hanson, president of the local FHA, served at toastmistress of the banquet with Solveig Stepperud providing the dinner music. The boys of the FFA served as waiters for the evening. Gene Flom, Harriet Fogelson, Margo Knutson and Marlene Wunderlich received their Junior Homemaker Degrees during the Conferring of Degrees ceremony.
During the winter of the 1953-54, Coach Frantti’s basketball team opened with a win over Zumbrota and proceeded to tie Lake City for the conference title. After defeating Cannon Falls twice during the regular season, the Vikings fell to the Bombers in the East Sub-district Championship Game ending their season. Chuck Elliot and Gary Kispert were named to the All-Conference team.
Members of the senior class presented “Seventeenth Summer,” a three-act play based on the novel by Maureen Daly and directed by Irene Schultz. Cast members included Gene Flom, Gary Kispert, Mary Nesseth, Bob Lieb, Julie Hanson, Jane Lanier, Doris Starch, Bob Anderson, Ross Bornfleth, Audrey Overby, George Langemo, Barbara Lenway and Jim Sanborn.
At the spring band concert, Director Don Hagen presented Sonja Stepperud the Outstanding Instrumental Music Award and Mary Carlow the Outstanding Choral Work Award.
“Moonlight Bay” was the theme of the prom that spring with music provided by the Buddy Wayne Orchestra. The prom king and queen were Raymond Hostager and Mary Nesseth.
At the athletic banquet sponsored by the Lion’s Club, Butch Nash, assistant coach at the University of Minnesota, was the guest speaker.
At graduation in late May George Langemo delivered the Valedictory Address and Caryl Jean Heltne the Salutatorian Address. The commencement speaker for that evening was Ralph W. Keller of the Minnesota Editorial Association.