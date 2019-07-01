K-W Athletic Hall of Fame
The evening of Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, the fifth Kenyon-Wanamingo High School Hall of Fame class will be inducted in a special ceremony in the K-W school auditorium. Teams and inductees will represent Kenyon High School, Wanamingo High School and Kenyon-Wanamingo High School.
Inductees include Roger Hostager, Wanamingo High School class of 1952; Lawrence Picha, Kenyon High School class of 1912; Dan Quam, Kenyon High School class of 1969; Jeff Schoenfelder, Kenyon-Wanamingo class of 1998; Ray Strandemo, Kenyon class of 1942; Bruce Vermilyea, Kenyon High School class of 1971; and Kyle Wallaker, Wanamingo High School class of 1987. Teams that will be inducted are the 1950 Kenyon High School football team, 1973-1974 Wanamingo High School girls basketball team and the 2007-2008 Kenyon-Wanamingo wrestling team.
Tickets may be ordered/purchased through Sept. 16 by contacting Marliss Derscheid at the K-W High School office in Kenyon or contacting Linda Thoreson at the K-W district office in Wanamingo. Randy Hockinson (507 789-7022) or Steve Alger (507 213-3245) may also be contacted concerning tickets.
The Hall of Fame evening has become one of the special events taking place at K-W High School during the year. The excited conversation among the attendees starts during the social time, flows through the dinner and carries over to the induction ceremony.
Barbary Coast Dixieland Show Band
The Barbary Coast Dixieland Show Band will be presenting a program at the Kenyon Senior Living on Thursday, July 11 at 2:30 p.m. The concert is free and open to the public.
Minnesota Zoomobile
The Summer Learning program at the Kenyon Public Library will come to a conclusion on Friday, July 12 with a 10:30 a.m. presentation by the Minnesota Zoomobile.
People are invited to join members of the Zoomobile for a presentation that will feature animals from our backyards to some from the forests of Africa. Participants will learn about the challenges each of the animals face and how people can help protect the wildlife.
This interactive experience is open to all ages with children under the age of 7, accompanied by an adult or teenage caregiver.
Class of 1944
As the Kenyon High School class of 1944 started school in the fall of 1943, the effects of a country at war were being felt at home. It was during this time the rationing of shoes, canned food, meat, cheese, butter and cooking oils were in effect.
The United States mint began producing steel pennies to allow the copper, normally used to make pennies, go for the creation of ammunition and other war supplies.
In Kenyon school opened with Ruth Shelly as principal and social studies teacher. English literature was taught by Barbara Lewis. Marjorie Bryden taught English, and Doris Weeks was in charge of the music department. Erna Akre was the home economics teacher and also taught girls’ physical education. L. G. Picha was the coach and taught industrial arts. In addition to his duties as superintendent, L. O. Lokensgaard was also a math teacher.
An advertisement by Vernon Floyd, owner of the Ben Franklin Store, stated: “The early buyer gets the good pre-war quality pencils, tablets, fountain pens and other good school supplies.”
During football season the team opened with Shattuck and the following returning letter winners: Norval Hoverstad, David Aase, Rene Thune, Clifford Hjermstad, Claire Knowlton, Duane Knutson, Donald Gunderson and Roy Berkas.
In October a case of infantile paralysis closed schools for almost two weeks until it was announced that all children under the age 18 would be allowed to attend school, church functions and movie theater and resume normal activities.
Homecoming did not include a bonfire or parade, but the pep fest and street dance went on as in the past. The homecoming dance was held in the Masonic Hall although the celebration was toned down due to the war. Kenyon defeated Pine Island 26-0 in the football game.
From the Kenyon School News came this commitment by the seniors: “The senior class has finally decided to pay off some of its debt with a carnival in the old gym. That is one of many different ways the class of 44 is going to get out of debt.
The last game of the football season found Kenyon defeating Cannon Falls 38-0 for the Brown Jug.
While preparing the basketball team, Coach Picha found out Roger Vogen, who had been counted on to play an important role, was not able to because of his induction into the armed forces. Howard Held, Rene Thune, Orvis Gunhus, Donald Gunderson, Donald Engel and Stanley Karp returned to the basketball team that season.
In February, the Old Maids Club observed the seventh anniversary of its founding. The club was originated by four girls who then comprised its membership. They were Irene Mork, Marliss Kindseth, Barbara Kramer and Alice Mae Hilstad, all Kenyon High School seniors. The club had met faithfully every two weeks during the seven-year existence. That’s quite a record considering the fact the club was formed when they were sixth graders.
Coach L.G. Picha had many veterans from previous year’s baseball team returning for this season. Howard Held and Gerald Kispert were veteran pitchers with Howard Bergh coming back to play catcher. Don Engel, Don Gunderson, Orvis Gunhus and Stanley Korp also returned.
In early June 1944 Dr. Granskow addressed the 37 seniors at graduation, speaking on the topic “What Makes a Great Community.” The processional was played by Miss Doris Weeks with Barbara Hope being recognized as salutatorian and Barbara Kramer being recognized as valedictorian.
In just a few short days after graduation the D-Day landing began sending many of America’s finest young people into battle.