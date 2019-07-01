Happy birthday to my sister, Kris Mills, who celebrates her birthday on July 4. Have a fantastic birthday, Krissy!
Julie and Maggie Broin spent a weekend at the beautiful Chase on the Lake on Leech Lake, in Walker, Minnesota. They enjoyed three days of great country music featuring Chris Kroeze, a finalist on “The Voice,” from Barron, Wisconsin; Black Hawk; Runaway June, with a band member who is the granddaughter of John Wayne; also Kane Brown, Neil McCoy and crowd favorite, Brothers Osborne. When the girls weren’t at the fest, they spent time shopping in downtown Walker, with its unique shops and stores, taking in the other sites and relaxing on the shores of Leech Lake. A quick trip to Cass Lake to visit Rick Gates was snuck in on Friday morning. Thanks to Mark, Don and Donny for making it a perfect weekend for the gals.
It was fishing time for Jim and Terry Braaten of Kenyon and Hastings, respectively, Dave Petersmeyer and Bruce Dugstad of Red Wing, Kent Whitney of Woodbury, and Chuck Aase of Prior Lake recently. The guys enjoyed two days of great fishing at Doug and Kim Brown’s Ship’s Wheel Resort on beautiful Lake of the Woods. The guys caught limits of walleyes and saugers, thanks to Doug’s expert guiding, along with over 30 fish that were too large to keep and so were released. Evenings were spent around the campfire reminiscing about Kenyon High School and growing up in a small town during the 1960s and 70s. A good time was had by all.
Several Mayo Clinic Health System — Owatonna employees attended the wedding of co-worker Charissa Weber and Jon Oeltjenbruns at Good Shepard Lutheran Church in Owatonna on Saturday afternoon. Beautiful music was provided by the church’s worship team. The reception and dance were held at the Owatonna VFW. Congratulations to Charissa and Jon.
On Sunday morning, Gavin David Novak, son of Brianna and Dylan Novak, was baptized at Shepard of the Lake Lutheran Church in Prior Lake. Little Gavin was one of three children who were baptized on Sunday. Sponsors for Gavin include Maddy Aase and Ryan Conom, and Lindy and Derek Sandmann. Following the baptism, we enjoyed lunch at Brianna and Dylan’s home. Grandparents Ron and Kris Mills and Dave and Sandy Novak, along with great-grandma Karen Mills, were all present, along with myself, and Drew and Janelle Nova, and Gavin’s two cousins. The three little ones were all as good as can be, with not one peep out of any of them during the entire service.
WOW — I got 4.5 inches of rain on Thursday night/Friday morning, so there is a lot of standing water in the fields and ditches around Moland. But nothing compared to what Kasson-Mantorville and Byron got.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.