Happy Birthday this week to David Wetzstein, Art Hasert, Becky Engel, Dan Thofson and Preston Hanson. Also a special happy birthday to my first nephew, Chris Aase, who celebrates his birthday on July 10. I hope everyone has a very nice birthday.
Speaking of birthdays, several of us helped Bonnie Schuster celebrate her birthday on Friday evening. Gail and Dave, Pat S. and myself, along with Bonnie and her neighbors, Rosie, Bev, Barb and Marilyn, enjoyed visiting on Bonnie’s driveway for a couple of hours (the rain finally broke up the party). We talked about so many things, and it was fun and interesting to listen to the ladies’ stories on growing up and their high school days. We also had a lively discussion about who’s related to whom, who used to live there, and who lives there now, among other fun topics. We had a blast and plan to do it again. Happy Birthday, Bonnie.
Faye Noble attended a bazaar at Faith Lutheran Church in Dodge Center last Friday. There were many vendors selling various items, and Lynn Koehler was a vendor herself. Sounds like a fun day.
Country Fest 2019 in Cadott, Wisconsin was the weekend getaway for Marlys Severson, Julie Broin and Maggie Broin. Tracy Lawrence and Justin Moore played in between the rain showers, but then the skies cleared up just in time for Thursday night’s headliner, Little Big Town. The rest of the weekend was sunny and rain-free. Performances by Neal McCoy, Luke Bryan, Diamond Rio and Sugarland, among several others were enjoyed by all. In 2020, it will be fun to meet new people and reconnect with friends we’ve met over the years.
Thank you to Pastor Carl Dalager of Austin, who lead our worship and communion service on Sunday morning.
The Sunset Home is looking for hostas to plant in the courtyard and in other areas around the campus. If you have some hostas that need to be split, please bring them to the business office entrance off of 3rd Street, in appropriate containers, so they can be planted on July 22, when the Sunset Home will be having a volunteer work day from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Lunch will be served to the volunteers, and you can volunteer for one hour, half a day, or all day, whatever you’d like. Various jobs will be available from planting hostas to touch-up painting, to washing windows, so please come and help if you can.
I had a good little helper at my house on Saturday morning for a couple of hours. Madrox Wagner helped me do some much-needed weeding and hauling away of the weeds. Come again, Madrox. It’s a lot of fun to work with you.
Bob’s garden is really starting to produce. He has already dug a couple of hills of potatoes, and we’ve enjoyed lettuce, onions, and spinach so far. If the deer would leave the green beans alone and not munch off the blossoms, we’d have beans in a few days, so we’ll have to see how that turns out.
Sincere sympathy is extended to the family of Mary Vesters. Mary passed away last week at Three Links in Northfield, and her funeral was held on Monday at St. Michael’s Catholic Church. Mary is survived by her children (and their families) Cathy, Petra, Rob, Miriam and Yvonne. God bless her memory.
I think everyone was shocked to hear of the sudden death of “Mayor Mike” Engel, who passed away on July 4 at his home. Mike is survived by his children, Chris (Becky) Engel, Liz, and Katie (Leif) as well as several grandchildren. Mike was a good guy and loved being mayor of Kenyon. He will be greatly missed by his family and his friends, as well as by the members of the city council. There will be a celebration of Mike’s life on Saturday at the VFW in Kenyon at noon.
JB and Julie, Bob, Dave, Maggie and Brennan attended the MN Twins vs. Texas Rangers baseball game on Saturday afternoon. It was a beautiful day for a ball game, and they saw a great game with the Twins coming out on top by a score of 7 to 4.
Pat Schreiber and I spent Saturday afternoon doing a little shopping in Owatonna, and then enjoying dinner at Torey’s in downtown Owatonna.
I contacted my cousin, Ruth Ause, in California on Saturday morning to make sure everyone was O.K. following the powerful earthquakes to hit southern California. She told me her parents, Phil and Audrey, and brother Paul and his wife, Jill, were fine with no damage to their homes. Ruth said they felt the “rolling” of the first earthquake, but were not in the area when the second one hit. Paul and Jill’s swimming pool was sloshing around, but no damage, so that’s all good news. By the way, I’ll take a blizzard anytime over an earthquake!
Please remember to feed and water the birds.