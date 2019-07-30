Happy birthday to my niece, Anna Vangsness, who celebrated her birthday on June 21. I hope your day was great! Also, a very happy birthday to my sister, Julie Broin, who celebrates her birthday on Aug. 1. Have a great day, Julie. Also, a Happy Anniversary to my brother and sister-in-law, Dan and Carol Aase, who celebrate their 51st anniversary on Aug. 4. I hope you enjoy your day!
On Friday night, I was invited to Torey’s Restaurant in Owatonna to help my friend, Twylah Ottman celebrate her 70th birthday. Friends and relatives were there to honor Twylah. Happy birthday.
Faye Noble was Saturday night dinner guest at Linda and Mike’s home, as they were celebrating July and early August birthdays in the Noble family. Those having birthdays included Mike, Jaxdon, Sarah and Kayden Noble. Happy birthday everyone!
On Saturday morning, Kim Bakken, Krissy and I took in the farmers market in Faribault. What a nice little market that offered many different items from vegetables to canned goods, baked goods, homemade soaps, jewelry and furniture. It’s worth a stop on a Saturday morning if you want to stroll around a little farmer’s market. Later we had breakfast at Bernie’s in Faribault, where we ran into our cousin, LeRoy “Harry” Truman, so we had a good visit with him.
Congratulations to my great-nephew, Nicholas Aase, whose Farmington Tigers took home the league championship this week! Way to go! That was last weekend. This weekend the Farmington 11A Orange finished the season as Gopher State Runner-Up Champions! Awesome!
On Saturday night, Pam Seaser and I enjoyed supper at Nick’s Pizza in Owatonna, and then attended the Little Theater of Owatonna’s production of “The Last Five Years.” It was an interesting play with just two people in the cast. Dr. Tim VanGelder, who is one of the physicians at the clinic in Owatonna, and Mara Ostermeier Schack.
Julie and JB attended a birthday party for Madrox Wagner at the home of his grandma and grandpa Kim and Steve Wagner in Skyberg on Saturday night. Friends and relatives played games, rode the 3-wheeler, and enjoyed good food and conversation. Happy 13th birthday, Madrox!!
Mom would have turned 98 years old on Sunday. I still can’t believe she’s been gone over six years already, and we all miss her every day.
Julie, Krissy and I attended The Merlin Player’s production of “The Full Monty” on Sunday at the Paradise Center for the Arts in Faribault. It was hilarious! If you want to see a very entertaining play, the production runs next weekend as well. Again, a co-worker of mine, Nate Chesney, was one of the leads in the play, and did an excellent job. By the way, the play was directed by Faye Noble’s nephew, Eric Parrish, so Faye was there as well on Sunday to see the play.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.