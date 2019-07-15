Class of 1949
Toward the end of summer the Kenyon High School Class of 1949 will be gathering to celebrate their 70th class reunion. This was a class that entered school as the world was on the verge of war and through their school days lived with rationing of food, goods and shoes. As Girl and Boy Scouts, they helped collect items for the war effort.
During their senior year two countries were formed that today still have an effect on global politics. Kim II-sung formed the communist dictatorship of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea). In the Middle East the Jewish state of Israel was created with David Ben-Gurion the first prime minister.
At home in November of 1948 the country elected incumbent President Harry S. Truman over Thomas E. Dewey in one of greatest election upsets in the history of the United States.
Postwar prosperity was starting as companies had changed over from manufacturing for the war to supplying cars, televisions and other consumer goods. A new type of television program appeared called the soap opera.
During the fall of 1948, the football team finished in second place behind Zumbrota. The game of the year was when Kenyon played Cannon Falls for the “jug” and won the game 13-7.
Homecoming found the return of the bonfire on Thursday night with a snake dance downtown. On Friday the homecoming parade was headed by the school band and included homecoming Queen Darlyne Haugen on the queen’s float along with class floats. That evening Kenyon defeated West Concord 20-7 led by Wally Hildebrandt, Bill Callister, Gene Maus, Arnie Satter and Earl Lee.
Ted Berkas, Wally Hildebrandt and Claire Kispert were named to the all-conference football team.
Coach Art Fredrickson’s basketball team had the best record since the 1942 team when they finished 19-3 and won the HVL Conference Title. One loss was to Wanamingo before a packed house at Kenyon. The season ended with an overtime loss to Northfield in the district tournament.
The game of the year was a 35-34 win over Faribault when Claire Kispert was fouled at the final buzzer and made two free throws to secure the one-point victory.
Captain Ray Stenhaug, Claire Kispert and Wally Hildebrandt were named to the all-conference team.
In the spring of the year Ted Berkas, Marilyn Hulebak, and Gwen Von Wald advanced to the regional speech competition. The speech team was coached by Charlotte Wolf.
The senior class presented the play “Spring Fever” directed by Charlotte Wolf. Cast members included Gene Maus, Wally Hildebrandt, Glen Rud, Ted Berkas, LaDonna Ramnes, Kathryn Hilstad, Patricia Vanderhyde, Marilyn Flom, Gwen Von Wald and Mariel Teigen.
Graduation was held in early June with Dr. Lawrence M. Gould, president of Carleton College, delivering the commencement address. Bernice Hoverstad was the salutatorian and Ted Berkas the valedictorian of the class of 1949.
Pop-up museum
During Rose Fest the Kenyon Area Historical Society will be hosting a pop-up museum at the Gunderson House.
A pop-up museum is a temporary display created when individuals exhibit historic items they have to share with others in the community. People are encouraged to bring portable objects to present and then tell the story behind the item. At the conclusion of the event participants will take their items home.
This is a public event and people may want to handle your item while listening to your story. Some people with old photographs may need help in identifying the people or place in the photograph. Others may have artifacts of bygone days that would be of interest to the public.
Over the next few weeks, think about an item you would be willing to share at the pop-up museum. Watch for the time and date the museum will be held at the Gunderson House, and bring your artifact to share.
The Great Loop
Last week we had an opportunity to visit with Bev Feldmann Hogy, Kenyon High School class of 1970, and her husband, Bruce, to hear about their adventure of traveling the Great Loop.
The Great Loop is a trip taken by boat that circumnavigates the eastern United States and parts of Canada. The Hogys left from the Wisconsin shore of Lake Superior last fall, sailing down Lake Michigan and the Illinois, Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee rivers to the Tenn-Tom Waterway and Mobile Bay. The suggested route purposely avoids the lower Mississippi due to the large amount of commercial traffic on that part of the river.
Leaving Mobile Bay they followed along the Gulf of Mexico coastline crossing Florida through Lake Okeechobee to the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway eventually landing in New York Harbor. From there they took the New York State Canal system to Syracuse, New York where they put their boat into storage while they came back to Minnesota. When they return to finish their trip they will cross Lake Ontario to the Trent Severn Waterway in the province of Ontario and travel across Ontario to Georgian Bay on Lake Huron. From that point they will sail back to their starting point to complete their trip of approximately 6,000 miles.
Bruce said while there have been glitches along the way it has been a wonderful trip. One of the more interesting parts is meeting people along the way who are also making the Loop and traveling with them for a few days to a few weeks.
They were fortunate to be able to tie up inland while hurricane Michael ravaged the Gulf Coast. They also witnessed the red tides along the west coast of Florida. After spending about four months in Florida over winter they began journeying north along the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway to New York Harbor.
As they approached New York Harbor, Bruce said he was a little apprehensive, but found out the stay there would be one of the more interesting places they stopped. While there, they would take the Staten Island Ferry to Lower Manhattan to visit the various sites. He said they also tried New York-style pizza, but it did not compare to the Chicago-style pizza he grew up eating.
An avid watcher of “Jeopardy,” Bruce said after they had tied up for the day he would use an app on his phone to find the local television station that carried his favorite show. He would set up a television antenna, find the correct channel and sit back to enjoy another "Jeopardy" show.
Gunderson House tours
The Gunderson House will be open for tours Saturday and Sunday from 2–4:30 p.m.