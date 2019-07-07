To the editor:
On June 27, I attended a meeting in Cannon Falls hosted by the Minnesota Department of Transportation regarding the Highway 52 Southbound Improvements Project. There was no formal presentation — just maps and numerous MnDOT personnel to answer questions on this project.
This proposed project included various concepts for an interchange on Highway 52 at Hader, many closed accesses to Highway 52 (including County 50 — both sides of Highway 52), numerous median closings, and — most importantly to me — J-turns at Highway 52/County 7. Yes, this is the intersection where County 7 goes to Welch Village, Treasure Island Resort and Casino, Red Wing, Shades of Sherwood Campground (RVs and pull-behind campers) and the Minneola Township Hall (annual meeting, referendums, elections) — in addition to all the other drivers headed to Rochester and beyond or the Twin Cities.
As mentioned above, closure of access to Highway 52 from County 50 (both east and west sides) and the median in between will affect many of us. Mention was made that many people who live in Wanamingo attend Minneola Lutheran Church. Closure of the accesses to Highway 52 at County 50 will force some parishioners to take the Sherwood Trail past the Shades of Sherwood Campground or to Hader/County 8 or Zumbrota/Highway 60 — all much longer than the usual Highway 52/County 50 intersection.
Numerous people who live in my neighborhood expressed deep concern about the safety of the proposed J-turns and closing of County 50 access to Highway 52. I asked MnDOT personnel on this project to meet locally with us to take a closer look if the changes warrant safer intersections. I have written Jai Kalsy, MnDOT project manager, and Michael Dougherty, MnDOT public engagement communication director, to respectfully request this meeting sooner rather than later.
Please take time to review the maps at dot.state.mn.us/d6/projects/hwy52-hader-southbound-improvements. I believe we have a chance to give input to MnDOT that will give us a safer project.
Please watch the newspaper for details, or you can monitor the website given above for more information. Please plan to attend.
Barbara A. Stussy
Zumbrota