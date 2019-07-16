Happy birthday this week to Marj Jones. I hope you have a nice day, Marj.
This goes out to all my Kispert relatives, including all of my siblings. The Annual Kispert Family Reunion will be held on Sunday, July 28, at noon at the Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Bring a dish to pass, and Nerstrand hot dogs and beverages will be provided. This is a chance to catch up and connect with our relatives on our Grandma Hildebrandt’s side of the family. If you have any family photos or other memorabilia, please bring to share.
Thank you to Pastor Ken Jensen who lead us in worship today at Moland. Next week, Dr. Ronald Barth will lead us in worship and the celebration of Holy Communion.
Nicole Behne was scheduled to participate in a mission trip to New Orleans this week; however, with the tropical storm and flooding, the group moved their mission to St. Louis, Missouri.
Many family and friends attended the celebration of the life of “Mayor Mike” Engel on Saturday at the Kenyon VFW. Mike is going to be missed by so many people. His death is a huge loss for the city of Kenyon, as he was very passionate and loved serving as our mayor.
Dan, Kris and I attended the state championship tournament for our nephew, Tyler Aase, in Prior Lake on Saturday. Tyler’s team completely dominated their opponents from Orono by a score of 21-2. It was a long game lasting almost two hours, with the Farmington Tigers showing great hitting and base running. Tyler’s team went on to play two more games, and ended up knocking off the number one seed to make top eight in the state. Way to go, guys!
Meanwhile, Camden was playing in his tournament game at the same time as Tyler, but they ended up getting beat on a very hot and humid day. Sister Haidyn’s Fusion softball team won their games and will be moved onto the championship games where they ended up earning second place. Way to go, Haidyn.
Faye Noble and Lynn and Megan Koehler attended a baby shower for Dan and Robin Moeckley at the home of Jim and Marj Moeckley. It’s always exciting having a new baby in the family, so congratulations to all.
Mark your calendars for the weekend of Aug. 10–11 for Moland Family League Camping. More details to follow.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.