K-W Athletic Hall of Fame
The evening of Saturday, Sept. 28 the fifth Kenyon-Wanamingo High School Hall of Fame class will be inducted in a special ceremony in the K-W school auditorium. Teams and inductees will represent Kenyon High School, Wanamingo High School and Kenyon-Wanamingo High School.
As we approach the first of August, the Hall of Fame Committee has been busy gathering information about inductees and informing their families about the special evening. This year the committee has encountered difficulty finding family members for L.G. Picha. Mr. Picha had a brother, Art, who was a bachelor and a sister, Lucia, who lived in Lake City. He and his first wife had two children, but neither was married. The few leads the committee had came up empty, so they are reaching out to people in the community who may know of any relatives of Mr. Picha. If anyone has knowledge of possible relatives of L.G Picha, please contact Steve Alger at 507-231-3245.
For those interested, tickets for the Hall of Fame dinner and evening may be ordered/purchased through Sept. 16 by contacting Marliss Derscheid at the K-W High School office in Kenyon or people at the K-W district office in Wanamingo. Randy Hockinson (507-789-7022) or Steve Alger (507-213-3245) may also be contacted concerning tickets
Moon landing
Over the past week, most media outlets have inundated the public with stories of the Apollo 11 moon mission.
For those who were not around at the time of the moon landing, our country was possibly divided as much as it is now. The division over the Vietnam War and civil rights consumed evening newscasts. But for one night in July 1969, the people of the United States were united, as 150 million people watched the first moon landing.
One piece of video of the moon landing I found interesting was watching Walter Cronkite lean forward, take off his black-rimmed glasses and with a smile, say, “Oh, boy!” He then admitted he was speechless and asked for a comment from an equally speechless commentator and former astronaut Wally Schirra. In my mind, it was those same blac- rimmed glasses he soberly took off in November 1963 and told us that President Kennedy had died by an assassin’s bullet.
My introduction into space exploration came on a clear night in 1957, as my family stood in the yard, and my parents pointed out the satellite Sputnik moving across the sky.
While growing up I remember watching a grainy black and white television picture of Alan Sheppard’s Freedom 7 sit on top of a booster rocket ready to launch the first United States astronaut into space.
A year later the country was excited as John Glenn in Friendship 7 circled the earth three times, but it was my band teacher, Mr. Tarro, who commented on how close the Friendship 7 came to burning up on reentry because of a loose heat shield.
From that point on into the Gemini program it seemed like the United States had caught up and passed the Soviet space program and we would surely meet the challenge from President Kennedy of landing a man on the moon by the end of the decade.
Then the unthinkable happened: A major fire aboard Apollo 1 during a preflight test took the lives of Gus Grissom, Ed White and Roger Chaffee.
Apollo missions 7 through 10 were all designed to test the spacecraft with the Apollo 11 mission being designated to land on the moon.
On Sunday evening, July 20, my family gathered around the television to watch as the astronauts from the Eagle landed and walked on the moon.
One of my friends said he did not see the historic event as he was working on the pea pack and was trying to get a few hours of sleep in his car while Armstrong and Aldrin cavorted on the moon.
Another said he took his younger siblings out in the yard to look at the moon while he tried to convince them they could see the men from Earth up there walking around.
Now fast forward to July 20, 2015, when another memorable event took place in our family as our grandson was born. My apologies to the astronauts of Apollo 11 — while your event changed history, it does not compare to the birth of our grandson.
Blood drive
Monday, Aug. 5, a Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at St. Michael’s Catholic Church starting at 1 p.m. and lasting until 7 p.m.
The American Red Cross is facing blood shortages and the ongoing challenge of finding new blood donors. All people who are eligible are asked to give now to help with medical emergencies. The Red Cross is in an emergency situation as it is attempting to replenish all types of blood, especially type O.
By completing the RapidPass pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of the donation, donors can save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive. RapidPass can be found at redcrossblood.org.