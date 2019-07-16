Kenyon residents can expect some activity on Second Street later this summer.
In August, construction crews will begin work on the city's $215,000 sanitary sewer improvement project in downtown Kenyon between Red Wing Avenue and Forest Street to replace old pipe lining with a new plastic polymer liner. The project will likely begin on or near Aug. 26 and be complete by Sept. 13, if not sooner.
Representatives of Bolton & Menk, the city's engineering firm, held an open house with city councilors Monday evening to answer questions about the project.
Crews will complete work in three phases. During the first phase, the intersection of Red Wing Avenue and Second Street (at the Municipal Liquor Store) will be closed for up to four days as workers replace a manhole and water main. Traffic will be routed onto adjacent streets and alleys.
The water main will also close for six to eight hours one day during this phase, meaning Second Street businesses won't have water or sewer access. The city's engineering firm will notify businesses in advance.
The second phase is also planned to last about four days, during which crews will replace sanitary sewer lines, construct a new manhole mid-block and replace pavement as needed. Second Street will be completely closed between the Muni to the east and Held Bus Service to the west. Some sidewalks might also be partially closed.
During the third phase, about eight days, most work will take place underground to install the new pipe lining. Second Street will be open, but traffic may be slow due to equipment in the roadway. Some businesses may also need to limit their sewer usage for an eight-hour period.
"It'll be as short-term as possible. That's our goal with all of this, is to get in and get out as quick as possible," said Derek Olinger, project manager with Bolton & Menk.
Though the project will create some temporary inconveniences, it'll have long-term effects. The main reason for the sanitary sewer replacements, said Olinger, is to keep pollutants — mainly mercury — from leaking out of the pipes and entering the river.
For the past two years, the city has taken steps to reduce mercury pollution, but the new pipe liner will seal off contamination more effectively. It'll also bring the city into compliance with its wastewater treatment permit from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, which is up for renewal in 2020.
"It helps clean up the rivers, and when you put that liner in, it prevents ground water from getting into the sewer, which also helps with pollution," said Olinger.
Since construction might continue through the first day of school on Sept. 3, Councilor Dan Rechtzigel reminded drivers to pay close attention while driving near downtown, since buses may also be following detours.
"We want to make sure that when school starts, everyone stays extra safe," said Rechtzigel.