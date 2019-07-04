Blue skies and a hot sun formed the backdrop for this year's Fourth of July parade in Wanamingo. 

Parade-goers donned red, white and blue outfits and lined Main Street for the 45-minute annual celebration of Wanamingo and the surrounding area. 

Veterans' organizations from Wanamingo and Kenyon made appearances, along with emergency vehicles from across Goodhue County, local 4-H and Boy Scout groups and area businesses. 

The day's festivities began earlier that morning with a pancake breakfast, followed by a day of music, games, kids' activities and fundraisers around town. 

Some visitors, like Jeff Zinsmaster of Rochester, came from miles away in search of a parade like Wanamingo's.

"It's just nice to see everybody out here, celebrating," said Zinsmaster.

Patricia Pritge, member of the Wanamingo Lion's Club, said she had seen a steady, busy turnout for the day's activities. Since the parade began in the 1970s, she said, she only remembered a single cancellation due to rain.

"Different things have evolved over the years," she said, but added that the Fourth of July tradition in Wanamingo is still going strong.

