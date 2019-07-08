Thirty local youth are spending a few days of their summer vacation doing some hard work.
Starting Monday, middle and high school students from 12 area Lutheran churches devoted three days to Expedition Serve, a worship and service camp. Youth and adult volunteers from Kenyon, Wanamingo, Dennison and Aspelund were based in tents at Holden Park, where they spent mornings and evenings playing games, getting to know one another and deepening their faith.
It's the first camp of its kind in the Kenyon area, organized by Sara Martin, a graduate student training to be a pastor and an intern with the Kenyon Area Intern Committee.
Eight local Lutheran churches have teamed up to financially support one intern each year for the past 41 years. Interns split their time between locations and lead worship, teach Bible study or do anything else a church might need. Each pastor who trains with the committee completes a large-scale service project.
Martin based Expedition Serve on a similar camp she attended in her California hometown. Along with the worship and team-building elements of the camp, Martin hopes to increase participants' awareness of the need for service in their own neighborhoods.
"There are service projects that can be done in their own community. They don't have to cross borders to make a difference," she said. "It's not glamorous, but it needs to happen."
Projects included cleaning and repairs at the Kenyon-Wanamingo elementary and middle/high schools, clearing ditches near Vang Lutheran Church and various projects at Gunderson Gardens.
On Monday, 14-year-old Shelby Svien was touching up paint at the elementary school. Svien recently moved to the area, and she said that her peers had already made her feel welcome in the camp and church community.
"I wanted to learn more about God and strengthen my faith," said Svien. "Just to be able to contribute immediately gives us a sense of fitting in and helping out."
Lydia Flotterud, 12, said she appreciated that the program brought together students from around the area, not just a single church.
"I thought it would be fun to go and help out with stuff, but it made it more fun that my friends are here," said Flotterud.
Paul Graham, Vang Lutheran Church pastor, noted that service is a way to challenge youth to work together by addressing needs in the area that they may have overlooked — which in turn helps them expand their personal concept of faith.
"I think it comes out of a desire to be active in the community, to be a loving presence in the community in that way," said Graham. "(Martin) challenged the kids to ask themselves, 'Where do you see God?'"
Martin completes her internship in August, but her aim through Expedition Serve is to create relationships among participants that will continue to grow after she leaves.
"I hope they meet new people, people they maybe have walked past in the halls but have never acknowledged," said Martin. "The students that are participating this week, I hope that they encounter Christ in some way that they haven't before."