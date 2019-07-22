Like anyone else, Kenyon Senior Living residents want to take pride in their home. But many aren't able to trim bushes or wash windows — which is where volunteers step in to help.
For the past few summers, Kenyon Senior Living has hosted a volunteer work day, inviting community members to help out in any way they can, whether it's painting, weeding, planting or other miscellaneous maintenance tasks, especially those that might be lower priority for paid staff.
On Monday, the latest volunteer work day, Cynthia and Scott Forsberg drove from St. Paul to donate and plant hostas around the building. Cynthia said the couple drives to Kenyon about once a week to visit her mother-in-law, and decided to stay to put in some extra work hours.
Other volunteers, like Ashley Patterson, are full-time employees of Kenyon Senior Living who donate their day off to the residents. It's not uncommon for employees to spend their personal time throwing birthday dinners, leading craft activities or hosting other events for residents, according to Emily Quam, volunteer coordinator and social services director.
It's more than work to those who help out, said Quam, since they have personal relationships with each resident. In a small town, many employees and volunteers have prior connections with residents before they move into Kenyon Senior Living's facilities.
She's also seen this connection happening with other volunteer groups, like youth from the Expedition Serve camp that took place earlier in July. The youth, she said, went above and beyond their normal volunteer tasks to bond with residents.
"It's cool to see that bridging of relationships," said Quam. "Just seeing them smile and bringing extra joy to them is really helpful."
Volunteer Rhana Olson opted to help inside the building, taking on small jobs easy for busy staff to overlook, like dusting off the leaves of plants. It may be a small gesture, but for Olson, the work is a symbol of the way different generations care for one another throughout the stages of life.
"I hope that when I'm here, there will be others that will do it. The generation that's here was doing it years ago and now it's our turn. We have to help each other," said Olson.
A volunteer day with free lunch might be a once-a-summer event, but Quam said there's a need for volunteers year-round. A new group has recently begun hosting game nights and sing-alongs, for example — the facility is open to help from all types of talents.
The facility especially needs volunteers to drive residents to appointments, said Quam. There's also a place for those who may just want to help out a few hours a week, taking residents for walks or performing music. Pet owners willing to bring a furry friend for a visit are also popular guests.
Volunteers only need to fill out a form (available at kenyonseniorliving.com/contact.php) and pass a background check.
"Whatever a person wants to do, there's always a need," said Quam. "We hope to just bring more pride for the home community-wide, and it also brings more pride to the residents."