Kenyon Mayor Mike Engel died suddenly on Thursday at his home, according to the city's website. Engel was in his early 70s.
A lifelong resident of Kenyon, Engel was first elected mayor in 2012.
"Mayor Engel will be greatly missed, and his impact and legacy will remain with the community for many years," reads a statement from Mark Vahlsing, city administrator, and Councilor Richard Nielsen, posted Friday on the city's website.
Engel has a long history of involvement in city government, having held positions on the council, utilities commission, Economic Development Authority and personnel committee, along with serving as an election judge and representative to the Central Minnesota Municipal Power Co.
Both before and during his time as mayor, Engel was an advocate for Kenyon, always encouraging residents to become involved in their city and new ones to move in. More recently, Engel's vision for Kenyon involved bringing new business to downtown.
He also played a key role in starting the community gardens and was an avid gardener himself.
Terri Malloy, Kenyon resident and former Leader editor, remembered Engel as the type of mayor who was always willing to swap ideas and look for new ways to improve the city.
"He didn't set a lot of stock by wearing a suit or things like that, but he was incredibly smart," said Lenz. "He will definitely be missed. He was willing to step up and take that role, and he took it seriously."
Engel is survived by his children and grandchildren.
Nielsen is the current acting mayor. Funeral arrangements and updates will be posted when additional information becomes available.