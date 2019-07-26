Just after the end of the Civil War, a small group of Norwegian settlers founded a Lutheran church on the banks of the Zumbro River. A century and a half later, the church may look different, but it's still going strong.
The main pillars of the church community are much the same today as they were 150 years ago: faith, shared Norwegian heritage, generosity and music. The physical building, however, now sits a few miles away from its original location along the river, at the site of the old Wanamingo village before it moved when the Milwaukee Railroad came to town in 1904. The original church was razed, and the congregation built a new one in the new town.
The current building's brick addition was built in 1969, adding more gathering space outside the sanctuary for Sunday school and other events. Inside the sanctuary, two large stained-glass windows shine colored light onto rounded rows of pews and a ceiling covered in acoustic tiles.
Chris Culuris, the church's current pastor, has been with the church for about nine years of its history, but he knows he's only gotten a short glimpse into a long tradition of service.
"They're not just caring for their own members but caring for the food shelves, the elderly people in the community and all those organizations — that's what makes them stand apart," said Culuris.
Church members are involved in a variety of service activities including an annual Fourth of July silent auction that raised $1,300 for the Kenyon and Zumbrota food shelves this year.
The church also sponsors a Boy Scout troop, hosts Sunday school classes and holds Vacation Bible School each summer.
"A notable thing is how loving they are with the children, how they take pride in investing their time and love and effort into the children," said Culuris.
Judy Davis and Irene Ree, both of whom have been members for 70-plus years, have continued to serve the church since childhood. Some events have come and gone, they said, but the church has kept up its tradition of honoring its Norwegian heritage with a fall bake sale (featuring lefse, krumkake and other Scandinavian goods) and a spring waffle meal to celebrate Syttende Mai, the Norwegian constitution day.
"People count on us to do that Scandinavian or Norwegian baking," said Davis.
Ree remembered how the church used to hold services in Norwegian, and how the language was ingrained in the local culture.
"I grew up with people around me speaking Norwegian all the time. When you went downtown, that's all you heard," said Ree.
The church has seen its share of change since then. Now, few in the area speak Norwegian, and members' heritage is more diverse. In 2010, the congregation paired with Trinity Lutheran of Wanamingo, where Culuris spends part of his time, for joint services and combined music groups.
Remembering the past is also important to the congregation. In 1990, a quilt bearing the names of member families from 1905 turned up at a local auction after laying forgotten for decades. It's now on display in the church's library near a model of the original building.
Volunteers recently installed new fencing around the cemetery at the original church site, where member families still bury loved ones alongside graves sites dating back to the Civil War.
Today, the church community is smaller than what it once was, according to Davis and Ree. But those who remain active today continue maintaining the church's history.
"We have a strong core that intends to keep it going," said Davis.