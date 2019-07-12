Kenyon City Hall had some unusually scaly, hairy and many-legged visitors Friday morning.
Naturalist and zookeeper Christine Ness brought the Minnesota Zoo's Zoomobile for a visit as the finale to the Kenyon Public Library's "A Universe of Stories" summer learning program.
Kids (of all ages) watched in fascination as Ness interacted with a variety of animals from around the globe.
She explained how her two Egyptian fruit bats, Horus and Ra, may be quiet on their own, but combined with the hundreds of others in their home colony at the zoo, they're actually quite loud, especially at feeding time.
"I liked seeing the bat. It's cool that they only come out at night," said Morgan Laue, 7.
Some audience members were a little more unsure of a tarantula from Mexico. Ness also brought out Missy, a Solomon Island skink who entertained the audience with her attempts to eat an entire hibiscus flower. At 27 years old, Missy is among the oldest of her kind in captivity.
"Every month that she's with us, she's rewriting the longevity of her species," said Ness.
But the crowd favorite was Clyde, a ball python about 4 feet long, which Ness said is short compared to other python species. At the end of the show, kids moved in to see the snake up close.
Layla and Lily Nygaard, ages 9 and 11, were excited to touch the python, expecting it to be scaly and smooth.
"I think it's going to feel buttery," said Layla Nygaard.
Ness is one of seven full-time Zoomobile naturalists who travel around the state year-round with representatives of an 80-animal collection. In the summer, the Zoomobile averages 40–50 programs a month at schools, day cares, fairs and a variety of other spaces.
Other Zoomobile visits include animals such as porcupines, opossums, armadillos or parrots depending, on the location and audience.
"Usually that's the one everybody wants to touch," said Ness of the armored creature. "People really love snakes, and they also really love parrots. They really love armadillos — they go nuts for them."