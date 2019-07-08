The Goodhue County Board met Tuesday, July 2, at the Cannon Valley Fairgrounds. This is the second of the three board meetings planned to be held outside of Red Wing this summer. The board met at Kenyon City Hall in May and will meet at the Goodhue County Fair in Zumbrota Thursday, Aug. 8.
While at the Cannon Valley Fairgrounds, the board accomplished a variety of items, including: swearing-in the county’s new veterans service officer, Nathan Pelz; approving two rezoning requests and allowing the sheriff’s office to purchase hardware and software through CenturyLink to process 911 calls and texts.