Kenyon will receive a $672,096 grant to support the city's business park project, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) announced Thursday.
The city is among five greater Minnesota communities to receive grants totaling $5.3 million for infrastructure projects.
DEED awarded the funding from its Greater Minnesota Business Development Public Infrastructure Grant Program (BDPI) for projects in Hutchinson, Kenyon, Paynesville, Perham and Sleepy Eye. The grants were all approved in the second quarter of 2019 and are expected to create or retain 365 full-time jobs.
“Investments in public infrastructure are critical to the economic success of greater Minnesota communities,” said Gov. Tim Walz. “These grants will help spur that economic development and create quality jobs in Hutchinson, Kenyon, Paynesville, Perham and Sleepy Eye.”
The money will cover about half the funds necessary to develop infrastructure including streets, water, sewer and electric utilities to support Kenyon's ongoing business park project.
The business park is planned for 30 acres of land on the east side of Kenyon along County Road 12. The project has been in the works since the city purchased the land in 2017.
The business park will eventually be a home for manufacturing and warehouse-type businesses. Once the city finishes a concept plan and completes the platting process, development could begin as early as late 2019 or early 2020, according to City Administrator Mark Vahlsing.
"It's a long-term project, so this is just the first phase of it," said Vahlsing. "This is a long-term investment by the city."
The BDPI grant program supports counties outside the Twin Cities metropolitan area. Under the program, DEED awards 50 percent of eligible capital costs for the qualifying public infrastructure projects. These projects include wastewater collection and treatment, drinking water, storm sewers and more.
“BDPI grants are an effective way for greater Minnesota communities to better prepare themselves for economic development opportunity,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “The grants help construct roads, install public utilities and increase the local tax base.”