It's time for a change for the Kenyon Police Department.
When Police Chief Lee Sjolander wants to interview — whether it's a crime victim or possible suspect — he has to lock down the entire building.
The office has four dehumidifiers scattered around, yet still struggles with leaks and slippery floors. Plus, it's nearly inaccessible without help to visitors who have limited mobility.
The space adjoining City Hall has been workable for years, but Solander has a long list of issues that make it problematic. It's why the department is in the beginning stages of a move.
The department took over the former public utilities building in 2007. Now, it's in the process of taking over the former ambulance building less than a block away at 719 Second St. The 1999 building has sat largely empty since North Ambulance stopped responding out of Kenyon, now serving as on-call officer bedroom, miscellaneous Police Department storage, animal impound and gathering spot for a local card-playing group.
Sjolander hopes to turn it into a more professional, accessible and inviting space within the next year.
Built in 1933, the current building was never intended as a Police Department's home. Perhaps the biggest issue is Sjolander's office, which doubles as an interview room and emergency officer sleeping space.
"It's really not a private, workable area, and that's what I'd like to have," said Sjolander.
With the current setup, ensuring complete privacy for an interview means locking the entire building. Yet even with a locked door and "interview in progress" sign posted, people continually knock on the door, creating a distraction for the interviewee. Plus, the locked door evokes a feeling of being detained, said Sjolander, which can make potential suspects uncomfortable even when they aren't under arrest and are legally free to leave.
Privacy is also an issue in the larger office area. Two officers can sit at the workspaces, with room for a third at the front desk. The lack of a formal divide between the front desk/waiting area and officer workspaces makes it easy for anyone to walk in — creating more privacy concerns, since officers may have sensitive information open on a desk or written on a whiteboard.
"These are things you would not have to do at a larger agency or more modern facility," said Sjolander.
The evidence room, guarded by a vault door, is secure but inefficient, with little space for officers to catalog items or complete other related work. Plus, in the building's only restroom, the windows can't open to provide adequate ventilation and the basement remains underused as storage space due to water problems.
In comparison, Sjolander's vision for a new space is comforting, yet provides more the professional privacy a modern police department requires.
What is now the on-call officer bedroom in the ambulance building will become a designated interview room styled like a living room, which can be closed without locking the entire department. The bedroom will move to the back of the building, further from the sounds of outside traffic and other activity.
Residents won't lose the ability to walk in and speak with officers, but they won't be able to wander through an officer's workspace, either, since Sjolander plans to install half-doors to create a designated waiting area.
Inside the work area, Sjolander hopes to purchase used modular furniture to set up a few semi-private workspaces for officers. The department will also take advantage of existing amenities like a washing machine, kitchenette and heated garage.
The Economic Development Authority, which currently owns the ambulance building, will transfer ownership back to the city at its next meeting. The city has yet to decide what will happen to the current police building once the department moves, according to City Administrator Mark Vahlsing. Since the current Police Department is connected to the utilities building, one possibility is to use it for utilities office space.
There's $12,000 in the 2019 budget for the move, with more potentially coming next year. The project may happen in pieces, said Vahlsing, depending on the City Council's decisions and available funds. The department may also seek grant money to help pay for the changes.
"It's going to have to be somewhat of a work in progress," said Vahlsing.
If money were no object, Sjolander envisions adding more garage space onto the building to store vehicles or other large objects the department sometimes acquires as evidence. But first, he will focus on more immediate needs.
Even if it's a slow process, Sjolander is confident that the department's new headquarters will make things easier for both residents and officers.
"It will be nice to have more designated areas and a more modern, professional look. And even small-town police departments should be modern," he said.