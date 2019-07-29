It may be summer vacation, but Kenyon-Wanamingo kids aren't putting learning on pause.
Elementary students are in their third and final week of Jump-Start Knight Time, an annual summer learning program focused on STEAM: science, technology, engineering, arts (literary and visual) and mathematics. Throughout this year's program, students have learned to be young civil engineers, studying transportation and getting a close-up look at vehicles they don't see every day.
Programming began with a visit from a police SWAT vehicle. Last week, students traveled to the Degner Regional Airport in Owatonna to learn about aerodynamics and see take-off and landings.
The experience of getting within touching distance of a plane and helicopter was a highlight for many. Students explained what they learned about how an airplane uses its wings to turn, how different types of planes take off and land, and why planes have lights on each wing.
"If it's raining and storming, they need those lights to see," said Damien Horst, rising second-grader.
"I'd never seen planes up-close before," said Jagur Walker, a rising fourth-grader.
Also in Owatonna, students learned about collecting and using data by visiting a busy intersection and counting the colors and types of cars that passed, as well as measuring the timing of stoplights.
Third- and fourth-graders learned to calculate a median number and other statistical measures.
"Traffic lights wait somethings because there are cars coming," said Logan Jarvis.
"More traffic means shorter lights," added Maria Pearson.
These types of real-world studies get kids thinking about how math and science apply to everyday life, according to Elementary Principal Katy Schuerman. Both the traffic and airport activities prompted students to ask questions and solve problems: How do you classify a vehicle like an SUV? How do airports keep track of planes flying over water?
"It's just fascinating how everything can become learning because they were collecting data," said Schuerman.
Beyond math techniques and science facts, STEAM learning emphasizes teamwork, perseverance through frustration and the process of identifying problems and seeking solutions. And while the Jump Start program only lasts a few hours in the morning, four days a week, it goes a long way toward helping students retain what they learned over the school year — plus, parents report that a bit of structure is welcome by July.
"Summer gets really long for kids, too long in some respects," said Schuerman. "This is a way to ease kids back into reading."
It's the third year of the elementary STEAM program, funded in part through the Minnesota Department of Education's targeted services programs, which support learning outside the regular school day.
Middle school students are also taking on STEAM challenges this summer through a similar Knight Time program. In June, students spent a week studied the engineering process in the context of seed dispersal methods. In July, they explored coding activities, both plugged-in and unplugged. Next week, they'll partner with Owatonna students to learn about environmental science, including field trips to River Bend Nature Center in Faribault and the Bell Museum in St. Paul.
"It's been a big positive for the kids. What we know about approaching learning through STEAM is that engagement goes up," said Schuerman.