Members of the Kenyon Area Business Association liken small towns to a four-legged stool, with each leg representing the residents, local government, the school district and the business community.
If one of those legs is weak, a small town cannot stand strong.
As the owner of a small business — D&S Banner, Sign and Print — in Kenyon, Sarah Jystad knows well how a healthy business community can strengthen a town in ways both visible and invisible. It's what drew her to the Kenyon Area Business Association, where she has been an active member for the past six or so years, continuing a century-old tradition of the town's "strength in numbers" business approach.
The history of business associations in Kenyon dates back to 1904. That's when a story on the front page of the Dec. 22 Kenyon Leader reported that local business owners organized to form the Kenyon Commercial Club.
Nearly every businessperson in town attended, the article states, and all agreed to form the club. The original goals of the club were to promote literary and social culture in Kenyon, to promote the town's commercial and manufacturing interests, and to "foster and encourage through social intercourse a public spirit and feeling of loyalty to the village."
Founding member and first club president J.C.E. Holmen thought "the club should try to accomplish something locally, so that if an organization should be effected, the businessmen of Kenyon ought to take special interest in it and make it helpful to our own particular locality."
The club immediately got involved in protecting Kenyon's business interests by drafting resolutions to legislators on issues of the time, like railroad shipping rates, and later began hosting events like the Corn Show of the '20s and '30s, and events like Rose Fest that continue today.
Like many small towns, Kenyon saw an economic boom in the 1950s, as people returned from war, settled down and started businesses.
"They were joiners," Frank Peterson, current KABA president, said of the generation that kept the business community alive and well during those years.
The Commercial Club disbanded in the early 2000s, and Kenyon was left without a formal business organization for about a decade.
KABA today
In 2011, a group of business owners and city officials returned to the idea, this time naming it the Kenyon Area Business Association.
The word "area" is key to the name, according to former president and initial member Peggy Ryland. The group discussed becoming a Chamber of Commerce, but instead opted to form a group that accommodates businesses outside Kenyon itself — which includes the custom embroidery company Write On that Ryland owns with her husband, Don.
The idea of KABA appealed to the Rylands when they first started their business in Kenyon, and they continue their membership even though they're now based from their home in Cannon Falls.
Business owners saw a power in working together to network, learning from one another and increasing opportunities for advertising. The other key element was a dedication to actively participating in Kenyon events, showing the town that KABA is about serving all interests, not just business owners.
Today, KABA remains involved in community events throughout the year. It helps run Rose Fest and organizes Christmas in Kenyon and the Easter egg hunt. It also supports future business leaders through two annual scholarships for high school seniors. KABA Kash, a gift certificate usable at any member business, is a common prize at events, encouraging people to shop locally.
As City Administrator Mark Vahlsing put it: "Be local, buy local."
By strengthening connections between members and encouraging loyalty to Kenyon area companies, KABA hopes to both boost existing businesses and attract new ones — which in turn will draw residents, continuing a cycle of growth.
"The community has to support the businesses, and the businesses have to support the community," said Ryland.