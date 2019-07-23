Kenyon-Wanamingo School District voters will have to make some decisions in November.
The School Board has long been eyeing the two ballot questions — both of which would increase property taxes if passed — which will go to voters at the Tuesday, Nov. 5 special election. At its Monday evening meeting, the board opted to move forward with putting these questions on the ballot.
The first question asks voter approval to revoke and replace the current operating levy, which was set to expire in 2022. Changes in the way state funding is calculated means the district isn't maximizing its revenue, since this funding is partially based on the district's own operating levy.
Voters will decide whether to revoke the current levy, at $295.68 per student, and allow the district to authorize spending of $460 per student — a difference of $164.32 — which would increase along with the inflation rate each year for the next five years before expiring in 2025.
The second question, which cannot pass without approval of the first, asks for authorization to increase the district's general education revenue by $300 per student, which would also increase with inflation until 2025. This would bring the total to $760 per student.
The main idea behind the first question is that the district's existing levy has been losing purchasing power due to inflation and lack of matching state funds, according to Superintendent Jeff Pesta. Though the current levy still had two years left, the setup prevents the district from accessing an estimated additional $133,789.
"We've missed out on opportunity all these years," said Pesta. "We are leaving money on the table."
The first question would cost taxpayers with an $150,000 home approximately $46 per year, or about $4 a month. More details about how each ballot question would affect taxpayers will be available in the coming weeks.
"Part of being a financial steward is knowing when you have to ask," said Board Member Marilyn Syverson.
Transportation equity
Two K-W parents stepped up to voice transportation concerns to the board at Monday's meeting.
Jamie Majerus, of Zumbrota, expressed the challenges of getting her daughter to activities in Kenyon, especially during the summer. Since Majerus works full-time, she said, she has had to take vacation days just to drive her daughter to practices, most of which are held in Kenyon.
Majerus questioned why the district does not always provide transportation between Kenyon and Wanamingo — and when there is a bus, said Majerus, it drops kids at Cenex in Wanamingo, not the school, which she felt was unsafe.
"If we're supposed to be one school, then I'd appreciate it if you thought that way," said Majerus.
Brent Leininger, of Wanamingo, echoed these statements, wondering if the addition of new gym facilities in Kenyon would further exacerbate the problem. He noted that teams often take two buses so varsity players don't have to wait an extra hour during junior varsity games, but a similar courtesy isn't always extended to Wanamingo families when events are held in Kenyon.
"I think of it as an equity thing," said Leininger. "Why, if there's a sporting event west of Kenyon, aren't the Wanamingo kids brought home?"
The board was scheduled to approve a transportation contract with Held Bus Service for the 2019–2020 school year at the July meeting, but tabled it until August due to delays unrelated to the public comments.
New look for the Knights
The K-W Knights now have a new look, as the board officially adopted its new logo and branding guidelines on Monday.
The new branding features two main logos: a knight's helmet over a shield reading "Kenyon-Wanamingo Knights" and the KW initials in red, white and black.
By setting guidelines for logo use, the board hopes to ensure a consistent, unified look for all district communications, merchandise and team wear. Previous logos will be phased out as needed.
Facility use policy
New facilities mean the district will have to update its facility use policy for teams and groups looking to use school spaces.
The committee in charge of updating the policy had previously brought drafts before the board, but confusion over policy terminology led to disagreements among board members at Monday's meeting.
The main points of contention were the policy's "season pass" pricing structure and the requirement of a site supervisor at all community events.
Board member Tonya Craig, who serves on the committee revising the policy, said that the committee's recommended changes were not the same as the revisions Pesta offered Monday.
Members asked for clarification on the definition of a season pass, since one activity may use facilities heavily during a season while others may require less. The site supervisor policy also led to confusion — the board agreed that some level of supervision is necessary to ensure protection of district facilities, but weren't sure who could serve in that role.
"I cannot in good faith put this through," said Craig. "I think we need to clarify some things."
The board will work through the policy at its Aug. 12 work session in Kenyon.