It’s one thing for students to read about the U.S. Capitol, Mount Vernon and the Vietnam War Memorial in a textbook. It’s another to see and touch them.
Each year, a few teachers and volunteers make this happen for Kenyon-Wanamingo eighth-grade students during an annual trip to Washington, D.C.
The trip has been a decades-long K-W tradition, said Laura McAnally, teacher and 12-time trip leader. This year’s group of 29 students and 11 parent volunteers took a four-day, three-night trip, returning the first week in June.
“We call it a whirlwind of the D.C. area,” said McAnally.
The trip hits what McAnally called the “highlights,” including the Smithsonian, war and presidential monuments, Holocaust Museum, Arlington National Cemetery, the Capitol and Mount Vernon.
Eighth-graders also have the unique opportunity to participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington, which requires special permission from cemetery officials.
“It was cool getting to see the guards and working with them, and also getting to lay the wreath, because I don’t know that many people get to do that,” said student Sidney Majerus.
Exploring the natural history and Holocaust museums were also a highlight for Majerus, who was struck by the sheer volume of information contained within a single space.
“There’s a lot there that I wouldn’t have been able to learn in class,” Majerus said.
Student Julia Patterson said she had looked forward to the trip after hearing about it from older sisters. Seeing iconic monuments in real life, she said, can’t compare to the photos.
“I think it was cool to experience them in real life and see them for yourself,” Patterson said. “I didn’t know that some of these places were so big.”
The benefit of squeezing so many activities into a single trip is that it gives each student a chance to connect with an individual interest, said McAnally. This year, one student was thrilled to visit the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial, while another wanted to see the First Lady dresses on display at the Smithsonian.
It’s also valuable for students to have a tangible way to explore the nation’s history, building on the history curriculum that begins years earlier.
“It just seems to be a place where, regardless of your background, every kid has that anchor to it because of what we learn as we grow up. You see these things over and over again because it’s the hub of our country, so it’s just a logical place to take them,” McAnally said.
The trip’s longevity is partly due to volunteers like Sonia Tatge, who has been leading groups for more than 40 years, according to McAnally. Originally, Tatge led groups of high school seniors before switching to eighth-graders.
Two years ago, the trip moved to the summer months after a switch from a school-sponsored event to an independent tradition carried on by volunteers. This has led to a decrease in participants, but McAnally plans to continue leading trips. It’s also open to other family members (grandparents, aunts and uncles, etc.), family friends and other community members, she said.
Patterson and Majerus encouraged future students to take advantage of the opportunity.
“I would say definitely go, because there’s a lot of things that you’d never get to see in a lifetime. Going there is a lot of fun, and you get to learn with your classrooms a lot more than just being at school,” Majerus said.