As the Minnesota Department of Transportation's plan for an interchange on U.S. Highway 52 at the Hader exit moves closer to reality, some area residents aren't yet sold on the idea.
MnDOT representatives held an open house Thursday in front of more than two dozen people at Cannon Falls City Hall to discuss the project and gather feedback. The proposed interchange is part of an estimated $50-$60 million state project to reconstruct and improve the southbound lane of Highway 52 between Highway 19 at the Cannon Falls exit to County Road 7 north of Zumbrota.
The project includes repaving the southbound lane and replacing bridges in Zumbrota at Highways 52 and 60 (both east and west). During construction, motorists will travel on the northbound lane. Since the northbound lanes were constructed later, their condition hasn't deteriorated to the point of the southbound lanes, parts of which date back to the 1920s.
But the main piece — and major area of concern — is the intersection at Hader, which has long had residents asking MnDOT for a safer option. In January, an informational meeting about the project drew a crowd of 70 people who voiced concerns about crossing the intersection with large trailers, farm equipment and school buses.
At Thursday's open house, Project Manager Jai Kalsy confirmed that MnDOT had decided earlier that day to move forward with an interchange project at Hader, rather than a reduced-conflict intersection.
Interchanges involve traffic crossing at different grades, such as an over- or underpass, while reduced-conflict intersections route traffic along the same grade, Kalsy explained.
"We were definitely leaning that way, and MnDOT is making that recommendation," Kalsy said. "We're proceeding with the interchange, but we don't know what that's going to look like, necessarily."
The crash rate at that intersection is more than twice that of similar intersections statewide, according to MnDOT. All proposed interchange options include an overpass crossing Highway 52, eliminating the need to cross the full northbound/southbound lane when entering via Highway 57 from the south or County Road 8 from the northwest.
For some residents in attendance, though, the interchange isn't enough.
"My issue is that not all of these changes are going to make the road any safer for those who live here," said Heather Arndt, who lives near the intersection. "Acceleration and deceleration lanes for everybody would be really helpful to give us time to get up to speed and slow down safely."
Arndt and others noted that the proposed interchange would still be difficult for farm equipment or other large traffic to navigate.
"If you're pulling a trailer of some sort, you still have to cut across lanes of traffic to get back up (to speed). How is that safer? It's not at all," she said.
Barb Stussy, another Hader resident, expressed concerns about the level of communication between MnDOT and Minneola Township, whose western border is within miles of the Hader intersection.
"We have requested that MnDOT meet with our Minneola Township board, and the township was never contacted," said Stussy, who added that she had spoken with fellow residents who didn't know about the open house until the last minute.
MnDOT spokesperson Kirsten Gray indicated that she had previously heard positive feedback from residents about the proposal.
"Everyone that I've spoken to really wants an interchange," Gray said.
The project planning process will continue until the end of this year. Construction is scheduled to begin in spring 2021 and continue until fall 2023.