Kalley Seeger, daughter of Jerry and Linda Seeger of Morristown, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at St. Catherine University. Seeger is a graduate of Kenyon-Wanamingo High School and is double-majoring in business administration and marketing.
Kenyon-Wanamingo graduate makes dean's list at St. Catherine University
