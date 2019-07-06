Lauren Berg and Layla Sjolander of Kenyon were named to the spring 2019 dean's list at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa. Students on the list earned a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Kenyon students make dean's list at Luther College
