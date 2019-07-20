The following students graduated from the College of St. Scholastica following the spring 2019 semester: Caleb Greseth of Wanamingo (Bachelor of Arts, psychology) and Drew Sathrum of Kenyon (Bachelor of Science, exercise physiology, Cum Laude).
Area students graduate from St. Scholastica
